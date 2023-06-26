Home Tech News TNEA Rank list released: Here’s how to check online

TNEA Rank list released: Here's how to check online

The TNEA Rank List 2023 has been officially published by DOTE at www.tneaonline.org. Here's a step-by-step guide to check online.

By: HT TECH
Jun 26 2023, 14:37 IST
TNEA Rank List 2023 has been officially released. (Unsplash)
TNEA Rank List 2023 has been officially released. (Unsplash)

The TNEA Rank List 2023 has been officially published by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) at www.tneaonline.org. This release is of utmost significance for students aspiring to secure admission in B.E/BTech/B.Arch courses within the state. The rank list has been announced for 1.87 lakh engineering aspirants and can now be accessed online through the official TNEA website, www.tneaonline.org.

The TNEA Rank List 2023 plays a vital role as it serves as a crucial assessment of a candidate's performance in the TNEA 2023 examination. The list is meticulously prepared based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the exam. This year, approximately 15 lakh seats are expected to be available across 440 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.

To view the TNEA Rank List, applicants must go to the official TNEA website and browse to the rank list section. By entering their TNEA application number and date of birth, candidates can effortlessly view their rank and admission status. It is strongly recommended to save a copy of the rank list for future reference.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check the TNEA Rank List 2023:

1. Visit the official website tneaonline.org.

2. On the homepage, click on the link labeled "TNEA Rank List 2023."

3. A new page will be displayed.

4. Enter the application number and date of birth in the provided portal.

5. To proceed, click the submit or rank check buttons.

6. The TNEA Rank List 2023 will be presented on the screen.

7. Download the TNEA Rank List 2023 PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Prospective students are advised to promptly check the TNEA Rank List in order to evaluate their admission prospects. The availability of the rank list online ensures convenient access for all candidates, thereby promoting transparency throughout the admission process.

With a significant rise in applicants this year, competition for desirable seats is set to be fierce. Experts anticipate that top-ranking students may consider alternative streams such as electronics and communication engineering (ECE), in addition to the popular IT and computer science engineering (CSE) courses. Moreover, engineering colleges have made adjustments in seat allocations, with an increase in seats for AI, data science, and computer science courses, while reducing the number of seats in branches like civil and mechanical engineering.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 14:36 IST
