Twitter TweetDeck to be available only to paid, verified users

Access to Twitter’s own TweetDeck client will be limited to paid subscribers from August, cutting off free users from the advanced alternative to the company’s main consumer app.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 21:33 IST
Elon Musk Twitter Bankruptcy Talk: Timeline
Twitter
1/13 He’s told employees to brace themselves for long hours, that “the road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” and said bankruptcy was possible. Here’s how the saga is unfolding: (Bloomberg)
Twitter
2/13 Oct. 27: Musk takes control- His first act is to fire the Board along with CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, head of legal Vijaya Gadde and Counsel Sean Edgett. Musk forms advisory team that includes celebrity attorney Alex Spiro, VC David Sacks, Neuralink CEO and head of Musk’s family office Jared Birchall, investor Jason Calacanis, and partner of Andreessen Horowitz Sriram Krishnan. (Reuters)
Twitter
3/13 Oct. 28: Brands begin to take pause- As Musk plans to unban accounts and says he will charge for user verification, advertisers suspend ads. (AFP)
Elon Musk Twitter
4/13 Oct. 31: Top tweeters protest- Amid murmurings of plans to charge existing verified accounts, author Steven King tweets, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.” (AFP)
Elon Musk
5/13 Nov. 1: Teams working around the clock- The product team works over the weekend on Musk’s idea to charge users for blue check marks. A photo of product director Esther Crawford sleeping on the floor of a conference room, trying to make the deadline, goes viral. Meanwhile, managers are asked to make lists of who can be fired. Employees print out their software code for review by Musk and engineers from Tesla, to determine if their contributions are worthy of keeping a job. (REUTERS)
Twitter
6/13 Nov. 3: Massive layoffs begin- A memo is sent to all employees telling them of imminent layoffs and to watch for an email with the subject line: “Your Role at Twitter.” Badge access to offices is suspended as 3,700 staffers receive word that they’ve been cut. Realizing employees essential for the continuity of the business have been let go by mistake, some are asked to come back. (AP)
Elon Musk Twitter
7/13 Co-founder EV Williams tweets, “Heart’s out to the tweeps getting laid off today.” Co-founder Jack Dorsey adds, “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.” (REUTERS)
image caption
8/13 Nov. 5-6: Musk responds to celebrity protests- Unrest grows on the platform over the weekend, particularly over the issue of impersonator accounts. Actress Valerie Bertinelli starts a movement of people changing their Twitter names to “Elon Musk.” Comedian Kathy Griffin joins the protest, finds her account locked. Then Musk announces, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying `parody’ will be permanently suspended.” (AP)
Twitter
9/13 Nov. 8: Musk sells more Tesla- Despite a previous vow not to sell any more Tesla stock, Musk sells an additional $3.95 billion, bringing the total sold in past year to $36 billion. (REUTERS)
twitter
10/13 Nov. 9: Musk Blue tick mark- Blue check mark option becomes available for purchase, and immediately becomes a tool for impersonators. An account masquerading as Nintendo Inc. posts an image of Super Mario holding up a middle finger. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
11/13 Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and a close cadre of advisers are considering a host of changes to the way Twitter is run and makes money. (REUTERS)
Twitter
12/13 Nov. 10: More key executives quit as Musk warns of bankruptcy- In his first meeting with employees, Musk tells them to brace for 80-hour weeks and requires everyone back in the office full time. He also says bankruptcy for the company is not out of the question if it doesn’t start generating more cash. Several executives in charge of keeping Twitter safe and accountable to its users quit, including chief information security officer Lea Kissner, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance Marianne Fogarty.. (AFP)
Twitter
13/13 Nov. 11: Verified accounts get “Official” tags- Twitter adds badges that say “offiical” to verified accounts in some places, though confusion abounds. More brands depart the platform. (REUTERS)
twitter
View all Images
Twitter announced the change alongside news that an updated version of TweetDeck. (REUTERS)

Access to Twitter's own TweetDeck client will be limited to paid subscribers from August, cutting off free users from the advanced alternative to the company's main consumer app.

Twitter announced the change alongside news that an updated version of TweetDeck would begin rolling out to users with new features, as the Elon Musk-owned business continues to try and convert users to its $8-a-month Twitter Blue service.

Several features have been placed behind a paywall in recent months, most notably Twitter's iconic blue verified checkmarks, as Musk and new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino attempt to offset a drop-off in ad revenue.

The turmoil since Musk's takeover also created an opportunity for rivals to capture disgruntled users, with Meta Platforms Inc. set to launch a competing product as soon as this week.

Twitter Limits Number of Tweets Users Can See Each Day

Twitter is imposing a temporary cap on the number of tweets that accounts can see each day, a move that sparked backlash from some users.

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that unverified users will be able to view as many as 600 posts daily while Twitter Blue subscribers can see 6,000 posts “to address extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation.” He later added the limits will be increased to 800 and 8,000 respectively, without specifying how long the limits will last.

About five hours later, Musk revised the limits again, increasing the number to 1,000 for unverified accounts and 10,000 for verified users.

Users started reporting issues accessing the social media site earlier Saturday, after they received notifications that they had exceeded their “rate limit.” The number of reports peaked at nearly 7,000 at around 11:30 a.m. in New York before declining, according to Downdetector. Following Musk's announcement on the limits, the site's trending topics was dominated by complaints, with users posting about “#TwitterDown” and “RIP Twitter.”

The move follows other restrictions put in place earlier this week, when Twitter stopped users without accounts from viewing tweets and profiles. The procedure, which Musk said was temporary, was enacted to prevent people from scraping the site for data.

Musk has made a series of changes to Twitter since buying the company and stepping in as CEO in 2022, perhaps most notably through the introduction of premium accounts that charge users $8 per month, called Twitter Blue, and the ability for users to create subscriber-only content.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 21:33 IST
