Twitter-rival coming! Instagram to soon release its text-based app; First look leaked

It was first rumored a few months ago that Meta-owned Instagram was working on a new text-based app. The reports also suggested that the new app was built on the back of Instagram and would compete with Twitter. And after a bit of a quiet time, we finally know more about this platform and it appears to be close to completion. A new report has revealed more information about the app, its functionality, design, and more.

The information comes from Lia Haberman, who first revealed the details in her ICYMI Substack newsletter and later on Twitter through a series of tweets. She stated that the app is decentralized (similar to Mastodon and Jack Dorsey's BlueSky) and would be compatible with some other apps. This means that people using other apps will also be able to search for users on this new Instagram text-based app even if they have not signed up for it. You can also visit the Twitter thread if you want to see what the app may look like. At the moment, a late June release is expected for the new app.

Instagram to compete with Twitter with its new app

The app does not have an official name yet and is only mentioned as “Instagram's new text-based app for conversations”. Internally, it is being called P92, or Barcelona, as per reports.

Users will be able to use their Instagram username and password to login to the new platform. Their followers, bio details and verification status will also transfer over from the main app. Even the blocked accounts and hidden words selected on Instagram will carry over.

The app has many similarities with Twitter. Haberman said, “The app will have a centralized feed showcasing your followers and recommended content. You can post text updates up to 500 characters (that's less than an Instagram caption, an extended tweet or a LinkedIn post so be concise!). And also videos and images”.

Being a decentralized platform, the app will be compatible with other social media platforms, Mastodon in particular, as per the report. If true, this could be a significant development in the direction of platform-agnostic social media experience that could create a personalized interface for every user of the network.