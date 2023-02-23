Uber rolls out app redesign for iPhone users; brings new homescreen, personalisation

If you use Uber to travel from one place to another, here is an update for you. Uber on Thursday announced a comprehensive global revamp of its app, adding a slew of new features to help riders go anywhere effortlessly. The newly added features include a new home screen, a new way to track the progress of rides, and more. According to the company, Uber's redesigned app has been made intuitive, customized to the individual preferences of each rider, offering easy access to all services, consistent experiences, and smooth flows through the booking process.

"Starting right at the redesigned homescreen, the new Uber app makes it way easier to book rides, taking into account most preferred destinations and products for each rider," the company said in a release. This feature is being rolled out for iOS devices, and will be available on Android devices soon. Notably, riders will need to ensure their device is up to date with the latest available software, and the latest version of the Uber app to experience the redesigned app and its new features.

Here is all you need to know about the list of updates that will show on the app as a result of the new app redesign rollout.

1. A new homescreen

The homescreen experience has been simplified to help riders book trips more easily, with fewer taps, right from the get-go. The new app also features a “Services'' tab as a one stop shop to find all product offerings available to riders in their city – from a nearby Moto to Auto, Intercity, Rentals, Reserve, Connect and more. The new “Activity Hub'' helps keep track of past and upcoming rides all in one place.

2. More personalized

Booking favorites – ride types, locations, and more – also gets more effortless with the new app. Upon tapping “where to?” on the homescreen, “Saved Places” will appear for each rider, and the app will suggest a list of personalized destinations and ride types based on preferences, past trips, and most likely destinations. The app will also share personalized recommendations for ways to plan travel and save, based on how each rider uses Uber.

As an example, if a rider typically uses Uber Auto, it will likely be the first option they see; and the app will also suggest other affordable options, the company informed.

3. A new way to track the progress of rides

Now, with Live Activities on the lock screen, riders can easily track the live progress of their ride and receive critical updates like vehicle details, the latest ETA information, and trip status - all on the Lock Screen without opening the app.