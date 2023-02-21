    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Ubon PB-X35 transparent power bank with 10000 mAh battery launched in India; Check price

    Ubon PB-X35 transparent power bank with 10000 mAh battery launched in India; Check price

    Ubon has launched its 10,000 mAh transparent power bank in India. Know its price and details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 21 2023, 19:41 IST
    Ubon PB-X35 power bank
    Know all about Ubon PB-X35 power bank, which was recently launched in India. (Ubon)
    Ubon PB-X35 power bank
    Know all about Ubon PB-X35 power bank, which was recently launched in India. (Ubon)

    As smartphones and other portable electronic devices become increasingly essential to our daily lives, the need for reliable power sources on-the-go has grown exponentially. And even devices with good battery backup can often fail to fulfill the demands of the user. This is where power banks come in. And noting the need, Ubon has launched PB-X35, a new 10,000 mAh power bank in India. The power bank gets a unique transparent exterior. The power bank has been priced at Rs. 3699. Check details.

    “We have expanded our product line with launch of PB-X35 transparent power bank…The newly launched power bank is fully loaded with features and gives a quick and safe charging experience," said Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON.

    Ubon launched 10,000 mAh power bank

    The company claims that the power bank comes with twin input charging connectors (TypeC/V8) and a 2.0A output charging port. The lithium polymer battery provides fast charging technology as well as a long battery life, allowing customers to charge two devices simultaneously. To ensure the safety of both the charger and the devices, the product also has overheating protection, short circuit protection, and overcharge protection. This allows the power bank to work with a broad variety of gadgets, including tablets, cameras, headphones, Androids, and type C-enabled devices. The power bank comes with up to 22.5W fast charging. The charge time for the battery is not known.

    The Ubon PB-X35 power bank features a compact design which fits easily inside a palm or in the carry bag that comes along with it. The modern transparent design also adds a unique look to it. The front of the power bank gets a digital display which reads the battery level. The company claims the smaller design will help those who might use it as a travel accessory.

    The power bank is available for Rs. 3699 and can be purchased at either the online store of the company or other major online retailers.

     

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Feb, 19:41 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash