Ubon PB-X35 transparent power bank with 10000 mAh battery launched in India; Check price

As smartphones and other portable electronic devices become increasingly essential to our daily lives, the need for reliable power sources on-the-go has grown exponentially. And even devices with good battery backup can often fail to fulfill the demands of the user. This is where power banks come in. And noting the need, Ubon has launched PB-X35, a new 10,000 mAh power bank in India. The power bank gets a unique transparent exterior. The power bank has been priced at Rs. 3699. Check details.

“We have expanded our product line with launch of PB-X35 transparent power bank…The newly launched power bank is fully loaded with features and gives a quick and safe charging experience," said Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON.

Ubon launched 10,000 mAh power bank

The company claims that the power bank comes with twin input charging connectors (TypeC/V8) and a 2.0A output charging port. The lithium polymer battery provides fast charging technology as well as a long battery life, allowing customers to charge two devices simultaneously. To ensure the safety of both the charger and the devices, the product also has overheating protection, short circuit protection, and overcharge protection. This allows the power bank to work with a broad variety of gadgets, including tablets, cameras, headphones, Androids, and type C-enabled devices. The power bank comes with up to 22.5W fast charging. The charge time for the battery is not known.

The Ubon PB-X35 power bank features a compact design which fits easily inside a palm or in the carry bag that comes along with it. The modern transparent design also adds a unique look to it. The front of the power bank gets a digital display which reads the battery level. The company claims the smaller design will help those who might use it as a travel accessory.

The power bank is available for Rs. 3699 and can be purchased at either the online store of the company or other major online retailers.