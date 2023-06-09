Home Tech News WhatsApp debuts one-to-many broadcasting 'Channels'

WhatsApp debuts one-to-many broadcasting 'Channels'

Meta described Channels as "a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations, right within WhatsApp."

By:AFP
| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 10:15 IST
In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
WhatsApp
1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
image caption
2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
image caption
4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
image caption
5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
View all Images
Meta said WhatsApp's priority will continue to be private messaging, but that users have been asking for a feature like Channels for years. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp on Thursday began letting select organizations try a new feature called "Channels" that lets them broadcast to followers on the popular, Meta-owned messaging service.

The debut comes as an array of agencies and organizations grow disenchanted with Elon Musk-owned Twitter in the face of fees, performance problems, and dramatically scaled-back content moderation.

Meta described Channels as "a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations, right within WhatsApp."

A video shared by Meta showed the potential for Channels to keep people up to date on race results, soccer match outcomes, weather, and traffic, and even share cooking or home repair tips.

"We think the time is finally right to introduce a simple, reliable, and private broadcast tool," Meta said in a post.

Meta said WhatsApp's priority will continue to be private messaging, but that users have been asking for a feature like Channels for years.

WhatsApp is known for encryption that protects against snooping.

More than two billion people around the world use WhatsApp, according to the platform.

Meta said it is exploring the option of making encrypted channels available for groups such as nonprofits or health organizations where that level of security might be needed.

Channels was described as a one-way broadcast tool that lets account administrators sent text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.

Global launch partners include the International Rescue Committee and the World Health Organization, as well as the FC Barcelona and Manchester City football clubs, according to Meta.

The Silicon Valley tech titan said it planned to gradually expand availability of Channels in the months ahead.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 10:15 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets