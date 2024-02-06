 WhatsApp to introduce new Favourite Contacts feature for quick calls and posts; Know what’s coming | Tech News
Home Tech News WhatsApp to introduce new Favourite Contacts feature for quick calls and posts; Know what’s coming

WhatsApp to introduce new Favourite Contacts feature for quick calls and posts; Know what’s coming

WhatsApp may include a Favourite Contacts feature enabling users to make quick calls. Know more about this feature here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 06 2024, 09:44 IST
WhatsApp
You can soon add Favourite Contacts on WhatsApp. The feature is coming soon. (REUTERS)
WhatsApp
You can soon add Favourite Contacts on WhatsApp. The feature is coming soon. (REUTERS)

Last year, we saw an amazing number of changes being rolled out to WhatsApp. One of the biggest transformations of the app was the introduction of Channels. While the company is still working on many new features, it is rumored that WhatsApp may introduce a Favourite Contacts feature just like we create favourites contacts to make speed dial or quick calls. This new feature of WhatsApp aims to enhance the users' calling experience via the app. Know more about this feature and when it will be officially rolled out to all devices.

WhatsApp's Favourite Contacts feature

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp Beta for iOS is testing a new feature called Favourite Contacts which was located at the app's beta tracking website. This new feature will enable users to make quick calls through the app, making the call experience quick and easy. With this feature, WhatsApp users can choose their favourite contacts and people on the list. For easy access, the favourite contacts will be conveniently placed at the top of the calls tab. This will provide users with a quick and intuitive one-tap solution to make instant calls on the app. Users can make video as well as audio calls with their selected contacts easily through the hassle-free new WhatsApp feature.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

WhatsApp's Favourite Contacts feature will improve the users' calling experience and will make it convenient to make quick calls. As of now, the new WhatsApp feature is in the testing stage and it is expected that it will be rolled out in a future update. Additionally, it is unclear how users will create favourite contacts but it is expected that users will have to long press on the specific contact and then they will be able to add them to the new list. However, it will be confirmed once the feature is officially rolled out on the devices.

WhatsApp is also reported to be testing the Pinned Events in Communities features where community users can mark the events in Community groups and it will be showcased on on top of WhatsApp.

Also, read these top stories today:

Deepfakes On The Rise! A finance worker in Hong Kong transferred more than $25 million to scammers after they posed as his colleagues on a video call, marking perhaps the biggest known corporate fraud using deepfake technology to date. Know how to spot deepfakes here.

Meta Urged to Rethink Its Policy! Facebook owner Meta's policies on manipulated media have been criticized as 'incoherent' and insufficient by an oversight board. Dive in here.

Tech Layoffs Continue!  The tech industry has started 2024 with another wave of job cuts, paring back even further after widespread layoffs last year. So far, some 32,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2024. Find out more here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 09:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets