WhatsApp to introduce new Favourite Contacts feature for quick calls and posts; Know what’s coming

Last year, we saw an amazing number of changes being rolled out to WhatsApp. One of the biggest transformations of the app was the introduction of Channels. While the company is still working on many new features, it is rumored that WhatsApp may introduce a Favourite Contacts feature just like we create favourites contacts to make speed dial or quick calls. This new feature of WhatsApp aims to enhance the users' calling experience via the app. Know more about this feature and when it will be officially rolled out to all devices.

WhatsApp's Favourite Contacts feature

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp Beta for iOS is testing a new feature called Favourite Contacts which was located at the app's beta tracking website. This new feature will enable users to make quick calls through the app, making the call experience quick and easy. With this feature, WhatsApp users can choose their favourite contacts and people on the list. For easy access, the favourite contacts will be conveniently placed at the top of the calls tab. This will provide users with a quick and intuitive one-tap solution to make instant calls on the app. Users can make video as well as audio calls with their selected contacts easily through the hassle-free new WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp's Favourite Contacts feature will improve the users' calling experience and will make it convenient to make quick calls. As of now, the new WhatsApp feature is in the testing stage and it is expected that it will be rolled out in a future update. Additionally, it is unclear how users will create favourite contacts but it is expected that users will have to long press on the specific contact and then they will be able to add them to the new list. However, it will be confirmed once the feature is officially rolled out on the devices.

WhatsApp is also reported to be testing the Pinned Events in Communities features where community users can mark the events in Community groups and it will be showcased on on top of WhatsApp.

