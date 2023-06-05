Home Tech News With Apple WWDC looming, here is what people in India are searching for online

With Apple WWDC looming, here is what people in India are searching for online

The Apple WWDC 2023 will go live at 10:30 PM IST today, June 5. Ahead of the event, people are flocking to search engines to know about the event. But what are they looking for? Find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 14:57 IST
WWDC 2023
Know the questions people are asking online about the Apple WWDC 2023. (Pexels)
WWDC 2023
Know the questions people are asking online about the Apple WWDC 2023. (Pexels)

The wait is almost over. In just a few hours from now, Apple will kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The event will start with the keynote session hosted by CEO Tim Cook at 10:30 PM IST. The event is going to be one of the biggest in recent history with some major announcements expected including iOS 17, a new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, the new M2 Ultra chipset, a mixed-reality headset and its accompanying operating system xrOS, and more. And that's why the excitement around the event is at its all-time high in India as people flock to their favorite search engines and look up information around the event. But what are people searching for? Let us check it out.

Here is what India is searching for online about WWDC 2023

The most common query people have is ‘when wwdc 2023'. This is a fairly straightforward question. And if you're wondering about the same, then you should know that the event begins today, June 5, and will continue till June 9. Only the keynote session will be publicly streamed while the rest of the conference is only available for those who have purchased the tickets. Similar questions people are also asking around the event include ‘when wwdc 2022', ‘when does wwdc start', ‘when is wwdc keynote', ‘when is wwdc this year', ‘when is wwdc 23', and ‘when is wwdc over'.

People in India are also searching for what goes on in the event. Another top search item is ‘what happens at wwdc'. To answer the question, WWDC is a developer-focused event where Apple interacts with its developer community to keep them up to date with the latest changes in Apple ecosystem, help them test out new features and tools, and enable them to build better apps for the ecosystem. Other similar queries include, ‘how long are wwdc events', and the answer is that the keynote session will last for around 2 hours and the rest of the session details are given out once you purchase the ticket and register.

Another important question for people is ‘can I watch wwdc on apple tv' and the answer is yes, you absolutely can.

People have also asked ‘is wwdc free' and yes, but only the keynote session. The rest of the conference requires you to register and purchase tickets.

Finally, people are also confused about what WWDC means. A very common query includes ‘what does wwdc stand for'. The answer, as explained above is Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apart from these, people are also asking a bunch of questions about how to get wwdc tickets, wwdc expectations, is wwdc event in person and how to watch wwdc.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 14:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets