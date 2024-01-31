Icon
With Budget 2024 looming, Govt cuts mobile phone components import duty to 10%

In a major move ahead of Budget 2024, the Finance Ministry has announced a mobile phone components import duty cut to encourage exports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 31 2024, 10:20 IST
Mobile phone components import duty has been cut from 15% to 10% ahead of Budget 2024. (unsplash)
Mobile phone components import duty has been cut from 15% to 10% ahead of Budget 2024. (unsplash)

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to announce the interim Budget 2024 tomorrow, the PM Narendra Modi led government has rolled out a massive mobile phone components import duty cut today. The cut that has been announced is from 15% to 10% and it is aimed at boosting India's exports. Notably, the country is Asia's third-largest economy.

The import duty on parts such as battery covers, main lens, back cover, other mechanical items of plastic and metal, among others, has been reduced to 10%, the finance ministry said in a notification issued late Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The move was widely expected as some reports had, earlier this month, highlighted the fact that the government was actively considering import duty cuts on components key to producing high-end mobile phones.

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 10:20 IST
