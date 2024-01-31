Icon

Samsung to Showcase Baidu’s Ernie AI bot in Galaxy S24 Smartphones in China

Samsung Electronics Co. will feature Baidu Inc.’s Ernie Bot as a key attraction of its new Galaxy S24 smartphone series in China.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 31 2024, 07:23 IST
Samsung Electronics Co. will feature Baidu Inc.'s Ernie Bot as a key attraction of its new Galaxy S24 smartphone series in China.

The South Korean maker has pitched its latest handset family as the first of a wave of AI smartphones, and Baidu's artificial intelligence tools will help with text summarization, organization and translation, Baidu said in a statement. It will also provide the backend support for Samsung's “circle to search” feature, which is handled by Alphabet Inc.'s Google in other markets.

Google's Android software provides the backbone for the majority of smartphones in China, but the company's add-on mobile services and app store are not available, leaving it to local companies to fill gaps with alternatives like Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s WeChat. For Baidu, the Samsung deal marks a major adopter of its Ernie AI, one of the earliest and best efforts to create a Chinese challenger to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung's market share has crumbled in the world's largest smartphone arena in past years to roughly 1-2%, crowded out by Apple Inc.'s iPhones as well as local brands from Xiaomi Corp. to Huawei Technologies Co. Showcasing Ernie prominently might appeal to its millions of existing users, as the Korean company safeguards its global presence and tries to pioneer a new mainstream category with foldables.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Samsung's decision to use the Ernie large-language AI model for its forthcoming AI-powered Galaxy 24 smartphone model in China is an endorsement of Baidu's position as a leading Chinese AI player for now. While positive for sentiment, we don't expect a material financial benefit to Baidu given the collapse of Samsung's once-leading market share in China handsets. We remain cautious on Baidu's AI prospects and expect Tencent, Alibaba and Huawei to emerge as long-term victors in China's AI sector.

 

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 07:22 IST
Tags:
