Your Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint to get ChatGPT-like AI booster shot

The AI race is getting competitive day-by-day. Now, Microsoft is gearing up to show how its new ChatGPT-like AI tool will bring a huge change in its apps. Microsoft has recently unveiled its updated, AI-linked Bing search engine and it is now preparing to expand the same to its main productivity apps such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. As per a report by The Verge, sources close to Microsoft revealed that the company is set to reveal its plans for incorporating OpenAI's language AI technology into its apps.

In the near future, Microsoft is expected to make an announcement, tentatively scheduled for March, showcasing its desire to revolutionize search and productivity apps through its investments in OpenAI. Last week, Microsoft unveiled a new generative AI experience in Microsoft Viva Sales, the report mentioned. It employs the Azure OpenAI Service and GPT to generate sales emails, reminiscent of some of the features that Microsoft has tried in Outlook.

The Prometheus Model, based on a cutting-edge OpenAI model, has already revolutionized Bing web searches, and its integration into core Microsoft Office apps and Teams will demonstrate the company's level of confidence in its AI capabilities. It's worth noting that the Prometheus Model is already available for use within Office web apps through the Bing sidebar integration in the Microsoft Edge browser. Now, the company is also working on ways to create graphs and graphics for PowerPoint, the report quoted sources.

ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI that is capable of conversing in natural language and generating text based on the input provided to it. ChatGPT has quickly skyrocketed to unforeseen heights of popularity in a very short time.

Not to be left behind, this week, Google introduced Bard, a new experimental conversational AI service that utilizes the company's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). Unlike ChatGPT, Bard is designed to extract information from the web, making it a unique and innovative AI service.