    YouTube down! Users report partial outage of homepage

    YouTube down! Users report partial outage of homepage

    YouTube went down just hours after other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram reported outages.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 11:06 IST
    YouTube
    Users reported issues while accessing YouTube’s homepage. (Pixabay)
    YouTube
    Users reported issues while accessing YouTube’s homepage. (Pixabay)

    YouTube, the online video sharing platform, was facing an outage just hours after Twitter, Facebook and Instagram went down. Hundreds of users reported facing an error while loading the homepage of YouTube. At this moment, it is not clear how widespread the issue is, but the majority of the reports have been coming in from the USA. The issue was recorded by DownDetector, an independent outage monitor, which noticed huge spikes for YouTube since today morning. Based on the reports, it does seem that the issue has been resolved.

    The official Twitter account of DownDetector also tweeted about the incident, saying, “User reports indicate YouTube is having problems since 7:01 PM EST.” The first spike was noticed around at 5:19 AM IST with 942 users reporting the issue. The issue was at its peak at around 5:49 AM IST with over 73000 reports of YouTube going down. Users faced errors while accessing the homepage of the online video sharing platform with the message “There was a problem with the server [429]” popping up on the screens of some users.

    YouTube down: Users face challenges accessing homepage

    This appears to be a partial outage, which means while the website is not entirely down, certain features are not working for everyone. It also seems to be sporadic as not everyone is facing the issue even in the region where the reports have been coming in. The issue was across all mediums of the platform with 44 percent users reporting issues with the website, 43 percent reporting issues with the app and 13 percent users reporting issues accessing the videos.

    It seems the problem was resolved soon after as the reports stopped coming in around 8:00 AM IST. Several users took to Twitter to voice their disappointment. One Twitter user wrote, “There was a problem with the server [429]. Is anyone facing the same issue while using YouTube?” Another user said, “Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and now YouTube down globally - all in one day. Coincidence? No way.”

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 11:05 IST
