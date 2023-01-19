Tecno Spark Go 2023 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Spark Go 2022
Tecno Spark Go 2022 (Atlantic Blue, 2/32GB) | 5000mAh Battery| 6.52" HD+ Display | 13MP Dual Rear Camera| Front Flash| Stylish Design
₹6,999
₹8,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Go 2023 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.
Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Go 2023 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.