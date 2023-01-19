 Tecno Spark Go 2023 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark Go 2023

    Tecno Spark Go 2023 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.2 GHz Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark Go 2023 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark Go 2023 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999 (speculated)
    32 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core, 2.2 GHz
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Tecno Spark Go 2023 Price in India

    Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Go 2023 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Go 2023 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark Go 2023 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 85 %
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Spark Go 2023
    • Tecno
    • April 18, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.1
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core, 2.2 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Tecno Spark Go 2023