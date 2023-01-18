 Tecno Spark 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Tecno Phones Tecno Spark 7

    Tecno Spark 7

    Tecno Spark 7 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 7 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35897/heroimage/143787-v4-tecno-spark-7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35897/images/Design/143787-v4-tecno-spark-7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35897/images/Design/143787-v4-tecno-spark-7-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35897/images/Design/143787-v4-tecno-spark-7-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35897/images/Design/143787-v4-tecno-spark-7-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    16 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 8,099 M.R.P. ₹8,999
    Buy Now

    Tecno Spark 7 Price in India

    Tecno Spark 7 price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 7 is Rs.8,099 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 7 price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 7 is Rs.8,099 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 6000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 76 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    • Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green
    • 164.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 269 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 81.94 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 480 nits
    General
    • Spark 7
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 16, 2021 (Official)
    • Android Go
    • Tecno
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek Helio A25
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Tecno Spark 7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark 7 in India?

    Tecno Spark 7 price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A25; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark 7?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark 7?

    What is the Tecno Spark 7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark 7 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Tecno Spark 7