 Tecno Spark 9 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 9

    Tecno Spark 9 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 9 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 9 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Tecno Spark 9 Price in India

    Tecno Spark 9 price in India starts at Rs.8,499. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 9 is Rs.8,198 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 720 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 720 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.85
    • Single
    • F2
    • 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 164.5 mm
    • 76 mm
    • Sky Mirror, Infinity Black
    • 194 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 84.12 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    • 266 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Tecno
    • HiOS
    • July 23, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Spark 9
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio G37
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMCP
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    Tecno Spark 9