Tecno Pop 8 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Tecno Pop 8

Tecno Pop 8 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 6,990 in India with 13 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 15 November 2023
Key Specs
₹6,990 (speculated)
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Unisoc T606
13 MP + 0.08 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
3 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Tecno Pop 8 Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Pop 8 in India is Rs. 6,990.  This is the Tecno Pop 8 base model with 3 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Tecno Pop 8 in India is Rs. 6,990.  This is the Tecno Pop 8 base model with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mystery White, Alpenglow Gold, Magic Skin and Gravity Black.

Tecno Pop 8

(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mystery White, Alpenglow Gold, Magic Skin, Gravity Black
Upcoming

Tecno Pop 8 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 0.08 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Unisoc T606
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • 4138 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 8.55 mm
  • 75.6 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Mystery White, Alpenglow Gold, Magic Skin, Gravity Black
  • 163.69 mm
Display
  • 90 Hz
  • 267 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 84.98 %
  • 20:9
General
  • Android Go
  • Tecno
  • November 15, 2023 (Expected)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • DTS Sound
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
  • Mali-G57
  • 64 bit
  • Unisoc T606
  • 3 GB
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Tecno Mobiles Icon
    Tecno Pop 8