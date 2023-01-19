Tp Link Neffos C5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

TP LINK Neffos C5 TP LINK Neffos C5 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on TP LINK Neffos C5 from HT Tech. Buy TP LINK Neffos C5 now with free delivery.