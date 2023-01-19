 Tp Link Neffos C5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    TP LINK Neffos C5

    TP LINK Neffos C5 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on TP LINK Neffos C5 from HT Tech. Buy TP LINK Neffos C5 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Tp Link Neffos C5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 2200 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 2200 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    Design
    • 144 mm
    • 141 grams
    • Dark Grey, Pearl White
    • 72 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    Display
    • 66.32 %
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Neffos C5
    • No
    • TP-LINK
    • No
    • October 13, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Tp Link Neffos C5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Tp Link Neffos C5 in India?

    Tp Link Neffos C5 price in India at 11,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tp Link Neffos C5?

    How many colors are available in Tp Link Neffos C5?

    What is the Tp Link Neffos C5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Tp Link Neffos C5 Waterproof?

    View More

    Tp Link Neffos C5