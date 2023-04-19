Home TV News Sony Bravia X80L TV series, with Google TV, launched in India; Know its price, specifications, and features

Sony Bravia X80L TV series, with Google TV, launched in India; Know its price, specifications, and features

Sony has launched its Bravia X80L TV series in India which comes with Google TV added. Check out its price, specifications and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 19:27 IST
Sony Bravia X80L
Know all about the recently launched Sony Bravia X80L TV series. (Sony)
Sony Bravia X80L
Know all about the recently launched Sony Bravia X80L TV series. (Sony)

Sony introduced its new premium range Bravia X80L TV series in India yesterday, April 18. The Sony Bravia X80L comes with high-end features and hardware and some interesting details. The smart TV features Dolby Atmos sound system, Google TV interface, and X1 4K HDR picture processor. The televisions are available in three different screen sizes of 43-inch, 50-inch, and 85-inch displays. Check out the specifications and prices of the three smart TVs.

Sony Bravia X80L price and availability

The 43-inch Sony Bravia X80L smart TV with the model name KD-43X80L has been priced at Rs. 99900. The 50-inch KD-50X80L model can be purchased at Rs. 114900. Both the smart TVs have gone on sale starting today, April 19, and will be available in all major online stores, Sony Centers, and major electronic stores. The largest TV with an 85-inch display has not been made available for sale yet. Its price is also yet to be announced.

Sony Bravia X80L specifications

All three display variants of the smart TV series get a 4K display resolution along with X1 4K HDR picture engine. The TVs are also equipped with a Triluminous Pro algorithm which brings out the natural color spectrum. Additionally, there is an object-based HDR remaster feature that lets the user adjust the contrast based on individual objects on the screen. The TV also supports Dolby Vision.

The TV focuses on the needs of gamers with its ALLM (auto low latency mode) and HDMI 2.1 support. It also supports Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode when PlayStation 5 is connected to the device. There is a separate Game Menu that features all associated settings within it.

The Sony Bravia X80L series supports both Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. It also gets Chromecast and the remote comes with voice search support which is provided by both Google Assistant and Alexa. On the audio front, it gets an X-Balanced speaker system with Dolby Atmos.

The Sony Bravia X80L also supports Bravia Cam which offers a range of proximity, gesture-control, and privacy features. The Cam itself does not come with the TV and needs to be purchased separately.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 19:26 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets