Sony introduced its new premium range Bravia X80L TV series in India yesterday, April 18. The Sony Bravia X80L comes with high-end features and hardware and some interesting details. The smart TV features Dolby Atmos sound system, Google TV interface, and X1 4K HDR picture processor. The televisions are available in three different screen sizes of 43-inch, 50-inch, and 85-inch displays. Check out the specifications and prices of the three smart TVs.

Sony Bravia X80L price and availability

The 43-inch Sony Bravia X80L smart TV with the model name KD-43X80L has been priced at Rs. 99900. The 50-inch KD-50X80L model can be purchased at Rs. 114900. Both the smart TVs have gone on sale starting today, April 19, and will be available in all major online stores, Sony Centers, and major electronic stores. The largest TV with an 85-inch display has not been made available for sale yet. Its price is also yet to be announced.

Sony Bravia X80L specifications

All three display variants of the smart TV series get a 4K display resolution along with X1 4K HDR picture engine. The TVs are also equipped with a Triluminous Pro algorithm which brings out the natural color spectrum. Additionally, there is an object-based HDR remaster feature that lets the user adjust the contrast based on individual objects on the screen. The TV also supports Dolby Vision.

The TV focuses on the needs of gamers with its ALLM (auto low latency mode) and HDMI 2.1 support. It also supports Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode when PlayStation 5 is connected to the device. There is a separate Game Menu that features all associated settings within it.

The Sony Bravia X80L series supports both Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. It also gets Chromecast and the remote comes with voice search support which is provided by both Google Assistant and Alexa. On the audio front, it gets an X-Balanced speaker system with Dolby Atmos.

The Sony Bravia X80L also supports Bravia Cam which offers a range of proximity, gesture-control, and privacy features. The Cam itself does not come with the TV and needs to be purchased separately.