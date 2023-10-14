Vivo S18 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo S18 Pro Vivo S18 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 52,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹52,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo S18 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Vivo S18 Pro in India is Rs. 52,990. This is the Vivo S18 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo S18 Pro in India is Rs. 52,990. This is the Vivo S18 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Vivo S18 Pro (12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Vivo S18 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 50 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) General Launch Date December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand vivo Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance RAM 12 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200

CPU Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?