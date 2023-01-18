Vivo V11 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V11 Summary

Vivo V11 was launched in 2018. It's a premium smartphone with the Halo FullView display, compact body, AI dual rear camera configuration, powerful performance and big battery with fast charging. Funtouch OS 4.5 runs on top of Android 8.1 Oreo in Vivo V11. The smartphone is 8.1mm thick and weighs 163.7g. It comes in two colour variants: Nebula Purple and Starry Night Black.



Price



The Vivo V11 is available at a price of Rs 20,990 for its lone model with 6+64GB configuration.



Storage



The Vivo V11 has an internal storage of 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Vivo V11 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2280×1080) display. The display is 6.3 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a pixel density of 400ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent.



Processor



The Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P60 processor, fabricated on a 12nm process powers the Vivo V11. It also comes equipped with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.



Camera



The handset comes with a dual camera configuration that includes a 16MP main camera with an aperture size of f/2.0 and a 5MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. A front-facing 25MP camera is available for selfies with an aperture of f/2.0. The Vivo V11 has a variety of scene modes, including Ultra HD, PPT, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse, Photography, Camera Filter, Live, AI Bokeh, AI Selfie Lighting, AI Backlight, HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Face Beauty, AI Face Shaping, Panorama, Palm capture, Gender detection, Retina Flash, AR Stickers, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing, Video Face Beauty and Google Lens.



Battery



The Vivo V11 comes equipped with a 3315mAh battery, with support of 9V2A fast charging.



Top rivals



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G are amongst Vivo V11's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo are the location tools available on the smartphone and Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v4.2, and 4G, 3G, 2G are amongst the Vivo V11's connectivity options. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.



