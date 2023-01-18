 Vivo V11 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo V11

    Vivo V11

    Vivo V11 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 23,990 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3315 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V11 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V11 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33007/heroimage/129885-v5-vivo-v11-new-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33007/images/Design/129885-v5-vivo-v11-new-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33007/images/Design/129885-v5-vivo-v11-new-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33007/images/Design/129885-v5-vivo-v11-new-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33007/images/Design/129885-v5-vivo-v11-new-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹23,990
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP + 5 MP
    25 MP
    3315 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹23,990
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    16 MP + 5 MP
    3315 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 19,999
    Buy Now

    Vivo V11 Summary

    Vivo V11 was launched in 2018. It's a premium smartphone with the Halo FullView display, compact body, AI dual rear camera configuration, powerful performance and big battery with fast charging. Funtouch OS 4.5 runs on top of Android 8.1 Oreo in Vivo V11. The smartphone is 8.1mm thick and weighs 163.7g. It comes in two colour variants: Nebula Purple and Starry Night Black.

    Price

    The Vivo V11 is available at a price of Rs 20,990 for its lone model with 6+64GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Vivo V11 has an internal storage of 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Vivo V11 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2280×1080) display. The display is 6.3 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a pixel density of 400ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent.

    Processor

    The Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P60 processor, fabricated on a 12nm process powers the Vivo V11. It also comes equipped with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

    Camera

    The handset comes with a dual camera configuration that includes a 16MP main camera with an aperture size of f/2.0 and a 5MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. A front-facing 25MP camera is available for selfies with an aperture of f/2.0. The Vivo V11 has a variety of scene modes, including Ultra HD, PPT, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse, Photography, Camera Filter, Live, AI Bokeh, AI Selfie Lighting, AI Backlight, HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Face Beauty, AI Face Shaping, Panorama, Palm capture, Gender detection, Retina Flash, AR Stickers, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing, Video Face Beauty and Google Lens.

    Battery

    The Vivo V11 comes equipped with a 3315mAh battery, with support of 9V2A fast charging.

    Top rivals

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G are amongst Vivo V11's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo are the location tools available on the smartphone and Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v4.2, and 4G, 3G, 2G are amongst the Vivo V11's connectivity options. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.vivo.com/in/products/param/v11 https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/vivo-v11-5634%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Vivo V11 Price in India

    Vivo V11 price in India starts at Rs.23,990. The lowest price of Vivo V11 is Rs.19,999 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V11 price in India starts at Rs.23,990. The lowest price of Vivo V11 is Rs.19,999 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V11 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3315 mAh
    • 25 MP
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Battery
    • 3315 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 0.9µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 8.1 mm
    • 163.7 grams
    • 155.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.6 mm
    • Starry Night Black, Nebula Purple
    Display
    • 19:9
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.64 %
    • 400 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • September 27, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • vivo
    • V11 new
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.110 W/kg, Body: 0.311 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • MediaTek Helio P60
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    • UC browser, WPSoffice, newspoint, Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, phonepe
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo V11