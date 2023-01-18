 Vivo V23 5g 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V23 5G 256GB

    Vivo V23 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 34,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V23 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V23 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹34,990
    256 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    50 MP + 8 MP
    4200 mAh
    Android v12
    Vivo V23 5G 256GB Price in India

    Vivo V23 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.34,990. The lowest price of Vivo V23 5G 256GB is Rs.29,950 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V23 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Flash, 44W: 68 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 4200 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 50 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 8 MP f/2.28, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Dual
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.89
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    Design
    • 157.2 mm
    • Stardust Black, Sunshine Gold
    • 7.3 mm
    • 179 grams
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 72.4 mm
    Display
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 91.04 %
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    • 87.98 %
    • 20:9
    • AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with notch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    General
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    • January 5, 2022 (Official)
    • V23 5G 256GB
    • vivo
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.08 W/kg, Body: 0.72 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 22.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 GB
    • 6 nm
    • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Vivo V23 5g 256gb