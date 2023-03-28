 Vivo V25 4g Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Vivo V25 4G

Vivo V25 4G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V25 4G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V25 4G now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹24,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4500 mAh
Android v12
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Phones Prices in India

Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 213 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo V25 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4500 mAh
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4500 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Display
  • AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 20:9
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
General
  • V25 4G
  • Yes
  • Android v12
  • March 16, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Funtouch OS
  • vivo
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Helio G99
  • Mali-G57 MC2
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
