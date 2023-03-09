 Vivo Y11 2023 Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y11 2023

    Vivo Y11 2023

    Vivo Y11 2023 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y11 2023 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y11 2023 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 218 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo Y11 2023 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 405 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v13
    • vivo
    • May 25, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Y11 2023
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • Adreno
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
    • 6 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo)
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Vivo Y11 2023