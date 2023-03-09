Vivo Y11 2023 Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y11 2023 Vivo Y11 2023 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y11 2023 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y11 2023 now with free delivery.