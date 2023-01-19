Vivo Y12g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y12G Vivo Y12G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y12G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y12G now with free delivery.