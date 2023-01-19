 Vivo Y12g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y12G

    Vivo Y12G

    Vivo Y12G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y12G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y12G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36386/heroimage/146241-v5-vivo-y12g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36386/images/Design/146241-v5-vivo-y12g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36386/images/Design/146241-v5-vivo-y12g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36386/images/Design/146241-v5-vivo-y12g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36386/images/Design/146241-v5-vivo-y12g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    32 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    32 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,990 M.R.P. ₹14,990
    Buy Now

    Vivo Y12G Price in India

    Vivo Y12G price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y12G is Rs.9,430 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y12G price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y12G is Rs.9,430 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y12g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 191 grams
    • 164.4 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 76.3 mm
    • Phantom Black, Glacier Blue
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 89 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 81.57 %
    General
    • Funtouch OS
    • August 5, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • Y12G
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.17 W/kg, Body: 0.40 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Adreno 505
    • 3 GB
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo Y12g