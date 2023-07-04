 Voto V2i Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
VOTO V2i

VOTO V2i is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,199 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VOTO V2i from HT Tech. Buy VOTO V2i now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹8,199
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
13 MP
8 MP
3000 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Voto V2i Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 3000 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Black, Rose Gold, Champagne
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 294 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • VOTO
  • Yes
  • V2i
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • December 28, 2017 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Spreadtrum SC9832A
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 2 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Front
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Voto V2i FAQs

What is the price of the Voto V2I in India?

Voto V2I price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Voto V2I?

How many colors are available in Voto V2I?

What is the Voto V2I Battery Capacity?

Is Voto V2I Waterproof?

    Voto V2i