10 best smartwatches for Christmas gifts: From boAT to Noise, check out these gadgets

10 best Smartwatches for Christmas gifts: Christmas is just two days away and have you still not decided what to gift your loved ones? Well do not worry, we have got you covered. You can gift your dear ones the seammless experience of smartwatches. These gadgets can be the best gift of them all as they can be useful for so many purposes, even for wellness. We have made a list of 10 best smartwatches including Noise Pulse 2 Max, Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced , boAt Wave Style Smart Watch. Check out the list below and choose the best for your loved ones.

1. Noise Pulse 2 Max

The first in the list of 10 best smartwatches for Christmas gifts is the Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch. It boasts a generous 1.85 inch TFT LCD display, delivering crystal-clear data visibility even in bright sunlight with its impressive 550 nits brightness. With a sleek Jet Black design, this smartwatch caters to both men and women, offering a sophisticated yet functional accessory.

Notably, the device features Bluetooth calling functionality, enabling users to conveniently communicate directly from their wrist. Managing calls, accessing favorite contacts, and using the dial pad are seamlessly integrated into the watch's capabilities. The Tru Sync technology ensures a swift and stable connection with low power consumption, enhancing the overall user experience.

Smart Do Not Disturb (DND) functionality allows users to take breaks and enjoy uninterrupted sleep when needed. The Noise Health Suite provides a comprehensive set of wellness features, complemented by an extensive array of 100 sports modes, supporting users on their fitness journey.

The device offers a variety of watch faces, with 4 default options on the watch itself and an additional 150+ choices available through the app, allowing users to refresh their look daily. In essence, the Noise Pulse 2 Max is a multifaceted smartwatch designed to seamlessly integrate into the dynamic lifestyles of its users. Making it a best smartwatch for a Christmas gift.

Display 1. 85 inch Brightness 550 nits Battery Upto 10 days Watch faces 150 Plus Sports mode 100 plus



2. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro

Introducing the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro, a feature-packed smartwatch designed for optimal performance and style. Boasting a sizable 1.39 inchTFT color full-touch screen with a high resolution of 240*240 pixels, this watch stands out with its sleek design and a peak brightness of 280 NITS, ensuring clear visibility even in varied lighting conditions.

The watch offers a commendable battery life, lasting up to 7 days without Bluetooth calling and approximately 4 days with Bluetooth calling, making it a reliable companion for extended periods. Charging the device to full capacity takes 3 hours, utilizing a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output, and a quick 30-40-minute charge yields a minimum of 20% battery.

Equipped with an extensive array of features, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro supports over 120 sports modes, enabling effective tracking of various activities, including calories burned and steps taken. While it lacks music storage, it allows users to control their music. The metal body ensures durability and a glossy, anti-corrosive finish, adding a touch of sophistication.

The smartwatch excels in connectivity, providing notifications from popular social media channels, call alerts, and comprehensive health tracking such as SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. With the added convenience of an AI voice assistant, users can effortlessly wake up Siri or Google on their phones with a single tap, facilitating seamless control and command execution. The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro emerges as a versatile and stylish accessory, seamlessly blending technology with lifestyle needs.



Display 1.39 inch Brightness 280 nits Battery Upto 7days sports modes 120 Plus AI voice Assistant Google/Siri

3. Fastrack Limitless Glide Advanced

Fastrack Limitless Glide offers UltraVU HD display, adorned with bright pixel resolution, not only delivers a visually stunning experience but is also available in an array of captivating colors, adding a touch of flair to your wrist.

Equipped with SingleSync Bluetooth calling, the watch ensures convenient communication, featuring a dedicated storage for favorite contacts and quick reply functionality for Android users. Powered by an advanced chipset, this smartwatch guarantees zero lags, faster processing, and higher accuracy, enhancing overall performance.

This smartwatch comes with over 100 sports modes, accompanied by an AI coach and auto multisport recognition for a comprehensive tracking experience. The watch goes beyond fitness, offering an AI voice assistant, calculator, calendar, in-built games, and IP68 water resistance for versatility in daily activities.

The Fastrack Limitless Glide prioritizes health with its 24x7 health suite, encompassing auto stress monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep tracking with REM sleep analysis. With a remarkable battery life of up to 7 days under standard conditions and up to 3 days with Bluetooth calling, this smartwatch ensures enduring performance throughout your dynamic lifestyle.

Enhancing the user experience further is the integration with the Fastrack Reflex World App, providing a holistic approach to health and fitness management. The Fastrack Limitless Glide is not just a timepiece; it's a comprehensive companion designed to elevate your daily interactions and well-being.

Display 1.78 inch water Resistance IP68 Battery Upto 7 days sports modes 100 Plus AI voice Assistant Android

4. boAt Wave Style Smart Watch

The boAt Wave Style Smart Watch offers 1.69 inch HD Square display offers crisp image quality and vivid colors, making everything appear larger than life. While it lacks an Always-On Display, the watch compensates with a peak brightness of 550 Nits, ensuring clear visibility in various lighting conditions.

A unique feature, boAt Coins, rewards your workouts with vouchers and coupons redeemable through the boAt Crest App. The watch is a powerhouse with up to 7 days of battery life, ensuring you never miss out on the fun. The battery duration is contingent on usage, catering to the watch's feature-loaded capabilities.

The integration with the Crest App forms a health ecosystem, allowing users to create custom fitness plans, connect with a wellness crew, and access energy and sleep scores. With over 10 sports modes, the smart activity tracker records daily calories burned, steps taken, and distances covered, enhancing your fitness journey. The watch supports various applications, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, though these readings are not intended for medical use.

Boasting an IP68 rating, the watch is dust, sweat, and splash-resistant, making it an excellent fitness companion. The absence of a microphone is noted, emphasizing its focus on health and lifestyle features. The DIY Watch Face Studio adds a personal touch, enabling users to customize watch faces with backgrounds, themes, and widgets. This smartwatch can be a memorable Christmas gift for your loved ones.

Display 1.69 inch Brightness 550 nits Battery Upto 7 days sports modes 10 Plus Water Resistance IP68

5. boAt Wave Call 2 Smart Watch

On the 5th spot on this list of 10 best Smartwatches for Christmas gifts is the boAt Wave Call 2 Smart Watch. It offers 1.83 HD display with a square dial provides a full capacitive touch experience, offering easy control at your fingertips. Although lacking an AMOLED display, the watch compensates with a peak brightness of 550 Nits, ensuring clarity in various lighting conditions.

You can earn rewards for your fitness endeavors with boAt Coins, offering vouchers and coupons redeemable through the boAt Crest App. The DIY Watch Face Studio feature adds a personal touch, allowing users to customize watch faces with backgrounds, themes, and widgets, ensuring your style is reflected on your wrist.

Stay updated on the cricket pitch with the Live Cricket Score feature, catering to cricket enthusiasts by providing real-time notifications of all the action. Impressively, the watch offers a staggering 700+ active modes, spanning activities from running and weight training to dog walking and even snuggling, ensuring every moment is accounted for in your fitness journey.

The smartwatch excels in connectivity with advanced Bluetooth calling, offering a quicker, stronger, and more reliable connection. With a built-in microphone and volume control, seamless dialing becomes a reality. Additionally, the watch features an extensive Watch Face Studio with numerous options to choose from or customize, making it the best smartwatch for a Christmas gift.

Display 1. 83 inch Brightness 550 nits Battery Upto 7 days Active modes 700 Plus

6. boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch

The boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch, is a fusion of style and functionality, features a vibrant 1.45 inch AMOLED display that delivers vivid visuals with exceptional clarity and rich colors. The high-definition resolution of 466*466 ensures superior detail and sharpness, providing an immersive viewing experience.

You can stay seamlessly connected on the go with advanced Bluetooth calling, ensuring you're always within reach. The Always on Display feature keeps you informed at a glance, presenting essential information at your fingertips. Personalize your watch with Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, allowing you to match your style and mood for any occasion.

The boAt Lunar Peak offers entertainment on your wrist with in-built games, ensuring that your smartwatch is a source of enjoyment. Stay informed about your financial portfolio with stock tracking, and for added safety and convenience, the watch is equipped with an SOS feature. All these exciting features make it the best smartwatch for Christmas gifts.



Display 1. 45 inch Water resistance IP67 Battery Upto 7 days Bluetooth 5.3 Sports mode 100 Plus

7. BeatXP Nexus Smartwatch:

The next one in this list of the best 10 smartwatches for Christmas gift is the BeatXP Nexus, which comes with a unique design and amazing features that may come to your liking. The smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. The watch is also connected with the Always On Display feature to get quick updates without using the watch keys. Its Bluetooth calling is equipped with EzyPair Technology which enables seamless call management directly from your wrist, ensuring connectivity without sacrificing style.

It comes with 24/7 Health Tracking features like routine checks on vital factors such as heart rate, sleep patterns, SpO2 levels, and personalized menstrual cycle reminders. The BeatXP Nexus watch features a Rotary Multifunctional Crown which makes it easy to navigate through the watch's various features. This feature enhances the watch's usability and style. The watch comes with more than 100 sports modes from yoga to intense training.





Display 1. 78 inch Brightness 1000 nits Battery Upto 7 days Water Resistance IP68 Bluetooth 5.2

8. Fastrack Reflex Play:

On the eighth spot on this list of 10 best Smartwatches for Christmas gifts is the Fastrack Reflex Play Smartwatch. It features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Always on Display feature. Fastrack also offers more than 100 watch faces which users can customize based on their preferred style.

The smartwatch offers various Health Suite features such as Blood Pressure Monitor, 24 X7 Heart rate monitor, SPO2 (Blood Oxygen Level) Tracker, Women's Health tracker, Sleep Monitoring, and more. It offers more than 25 Multi-Sports including Cricket, Football, Basketball, Yoga, and more. The smartwatch is scratch, water, and dust resistant with an IP67 rating. Additionally, the Fastrack Reflex Play offers up to 7 days of battery life to enjoy all the watch features without any worry. This smartwatch can be the best Christmas gift for your loved ones.



Display 1. 3 inch Wtch faces 100 Plus Battery Upto 7 days Water Resistance IP67 Bluetooth 5

9-Titan Mirage Premium Fashion Smartwatch

The Titan Mirage Premium Fashion Smartwatch comes with 1.96 inch AMOLED display, featuring Always-On Display (AOD) technology, stands out with an industry-leading 410 x 502 pixel resolution and an impressive brightness of 800 Nits, ensuring vivid visuals and clarity in various lighting conditions.

The premium body design offers versatility with options for leather and metal straps, accompanied by an extra silicone strap for added customization. A functional crown enhances usability, providing a seamless navigation experience.

Enhanced security comes in the form of a split screen with passcode protection, adding an extra layer of privacy to your device. This smartwatch goes beyond aesthetics, incorporating practical features such as 100+ watch faces, music and camera control, weather display, and smart notifications, ensuring a comprehensive and convenient user experience.

It comes with a comprehensive health suite, including auto stress and mood monitoring, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep monitoring. The Titan Mirage Premium Fashion Smartwatch is not just a timepiece; it's a sophisticated accessory that seamlessly integrates fashion and functionality, making it an ideal choice for a Christmas.

Display 1. 96 inch Brightness 800 nits Battery Upto 5 days Watch faces 100 Plus

10. Noise Endeavour smartwatch:

The last on this list of 10 best smartwatches for Christmas gifts is the Noise Endeavour smartwatch. This smartwatch comes with an eye-catching design and impact-resistant build for sporty users. The Noise smartwatch features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits peak brightness for effective outdoor viewing. Additionally, it features Always On Display with 100+ watch faces to select the ones that match your style the most. Its smart features include SOS technology which activates emergency calls to your favorite contact when the SOS button is pressed 5 times. It also features Bluetooth calling which enables users to check call logs and save 10 contacts on the watch.

The Noise Endeavour smartwatch comes with Noise Health SuiteTM features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice, and Female cycle tracker. It also offers several sports modes for fitness enthusiasts. It offers daily features such as reminders, weather, world clock, alarm, stopwatch, and timer. It offers up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.