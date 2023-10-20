Icon
Amazon sale 2023: From Sony, Bose to Sennheiser, get exciting deals on premium earbuds

From Bose to Sennheiser, Amazon is offering amazing discounts on premium earbuds during the Amazon sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 15:48 IST
Amazon sale is offering a massive discount on premium earbuds. Check bank offers too. (Samsung)

Amazon sale 2023: In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable pair of wireless earbuds can enhance your listening experience, whether it's for music, podcasts, or calls. Amazon is offering some fantastic deals on premium earbuds, during the Amazon Sale 2023. Check out these 5 premium earbuds:

Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II are a game-changer in the world of audio. They are available on Amazon with a 25 discount, bringing the price down to Rs.19397 from Rs.25900. What sets these earbuds apart is their personalized noise cancellation and sound performance. The Bose Fit Kit ensures a comfortable and secure fit with three pairs of ear tips and stability bands made from soft silicone. Plus, they are wireless and incredibly easy to use, with a touch interface for controlling your music and noise cancellation level. The long-lasting battery life of up to 6 hours, along with a portable charging case. Along with the initial discount, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0B4PSQHD5-1

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N

The Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N is available at a 48 percent discount, reducing the price to Rs.12988 from Rs.24990 during the Amazon sale. These earbuds offer high-resolution audio and crystal-clear phone calls, making them a great choice for music enthusiasts and those who need clear communication. The smart features of these earbuds include "Speak-to-Chat," which automatically pauses music when you start a conversation. With a 20-hour battery life and IPX4 water resistance, they are perfect for active lifestyles. The multi-point connection feature allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously, and they're protected against sweat and splashes. There is an additional flat Rs.3000 instant discount on all bank Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.8990.

B09YL76VSR-2

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

For those who prefer Samsung products, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is a top-notch choice. With a 20 percent discount, they are available for Rs.15990 instead of Rs.19999 during the Amazon sale. These earbuds provide 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, thanks to the upgraded Samsung Seamless Codec. They also offer intelligent ANC, which focuses on your playlist by tracking and eliminating outside sounds, even soft ones like the wind. The "Voice Detect" feature makes switching to in-person conversations seamless.

There is an additional flat Rs.3500 instant discount on all bank card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.4000.

B0B8YK1DZ7-3

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless earbuds are currently available at a 47 percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs.7999 from Rs. 14999. These earbuds offer exceptional noise-cancellation with Hybrid ANC and a "HearThrough" technology that allows you to hear your surroundings. With 6 built-in microphones, they provide clear calls, even in windy conditions.

One unique feature of the Jabra Elite 5 is its ability to connect to two devices simultaneously through Bluetooth Dual Pairing. They are also compatible with Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, and voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. These earbuds are durable, with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0B8RNN8TD-4

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 (ANC)

Last but not least, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 offers a 32 percent discount, making them available for Rs.16988 instead of Rs.24,990 during the Amazon sale. These earbuds provide superior sound powered by the TrueResponse transducer and aptX Adaptive, ensuring high-resolution audio. There is an additional 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on SBI Debit Card Non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B09RZKHSD6-5

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 15:48 IST
