Apple smart ring coming! 'iRing' Development hits rush stage after Samsung announcement

Apple smart ring development has reportedly been pushed into the rush stage after Samsung Galaxy ring launch announcement. Know what Apple is planning around the 'iRing'.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 21 2024, 10:29 IST
The first Apple smart ring may be announced soon. Know what’s coming. (Samsung)

After Apple Vision Pro, Apple is likely stepping into another fresh product segment - the smart ring! It may not have the overarching potential of the Vision Pro, but an Apple smart ring looks to have become important after Samsung announced its own Galaxy ring. Samsung smart ring was recently teased at the Galaxy S24 series launch event and with the official launch coming soon, Apple has reportedly accelerated its own smart ring development over the recent months. A Korean report has leaked the information without elaborating on the source of the news. It is being said that several Apple smart ring-related patents are being registered, hinting at its speedy development. Know what the new report says about the Apple iRing.

Apple ring in development

According to a Korean ET news report, Samsung and Apple have started yet another battle in the smart ring market with the Galaxy Ring likely to be launched this year. A new report claims that Apple has been filing smart ring patents related to approvals and launch dates. This indicates that Apple has kick-started the development of the smart ring. In November 2023, Apple was speculated to have filed patents for an electronic system with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) which is said to be a smart ring. The report quoted an unnamed source which said, “As Apple has been steadily releasing smart ring-related patents for years, it seems that pre-development for commercialization is imminent.”

According to the 9To5Mac report, the rumored source is said to be “sketchy”. The report added that Apple files many patents, however, only a few of them make it to the market. Additionally, the leaks about the Apple ring do not provide any credibility as the company goes by its own timeline and believes in developing a product that matches its standards and is ready for the masses. Therefore, we may not see an Apple ring or “iRing” anytime soon until Apple confirms the claim itself.

Till then, we will be waiting for what Samsung's Galaxy ring has in store for users as it is speculated to be launched at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. According to reports, the Galaxy Ring will have the ability to track health and fitness. It is also rumored that the smart ring would be able to make wireless payments.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 10:28 IST
