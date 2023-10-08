Amazon Sale 2023: Grab earbuds under Rs. 3000! Check Realme Buds T300, Oppo Enco Air2i, more

Amazon sale 2023: The The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts across various categories including electronic products such as smartphones, wearables, TVs, home appliances, etc. If you are someone who is looking for an earbud upgrade with the best ones in the market then this is the best time. However, if you are stuck with a limited budget then worry not because we have found the best budget earbuds under Rs.3000 for you. Let us take a closer look at what is available for you during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Realme Buds T300: The Realme earbuds features 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and offers 360 spatial audio effects. It comes with 50ms ultra-low latency and up to 30dB active noise cancellation. The charging case is backed with a 460mAh battery and the earphones feature a 43mAh battery each. It supports up to 40 hours of total playback with fast-charging support of 10 minutes charging for 7 hours of playback. The Realme Buds T300 retails for Rs.3999, however, during the Amazon Sale, you can get it for Rs.1999.

Oppo Enco Air2i: TheOppo earbuds feature a 10mm drivers titanized driver for powerful bass. It also supports AI noise cancellation technology for calls. It offers up to 28 hours of playback time on a charge. It sports Bluetooth version 5.2 with a range of 10m. The Oppo Enco Air2i retails for Rs.3999, however, you can get it for Rs.1999, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Jabra Elite 3: The earbuds offer customizable sound and four microphones for a clear calling experience. It claims to have 7 hours of playback time in the buds and a total of 28 hours with the charging case. With Jabra earbuds, you can access one-touch Spotify playback, activate Alexa to ask about the weather or pair your devices with Google Fast Pair. The Jabra Elite 3 originally retails for Rs.6999, but on Amazon, you can get it for Rs.2799, courtesy of the biggest Amazon sale.

Realme Buds Air 3S: The Realme earbuds sport an 11mm liquid silicone triple titanium bass driver. It has Quad-Mic AI environmental noise cancellation for a clear calling experience. It claims to offer up to 30 hours of total playback time with its charging case and 5 hours of playback time in earbuds. It comes with intelligent touch controls and dual device pairing. The Realme Buds Air 3S retails for Rs.4999, however, on during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.2498.

Oneplus Nord Buds: It is equipped with 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass and comes with 3 audio profiles - Bold, Bass, and Serenade. It comes with AI noise cancellation audio and has 30 hours of playback time with its charging case and 7 hours of playback time on earbuds. The Oneplus buds are IP55 dust and water-resistant. The earbuds retails for Rs.2999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.2798.

