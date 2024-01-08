Icon
Apple Vision Pro sale to kick off on February 2 in the US; Know how much it costs

The Apple Vision Pro will go on sale next month but only in the US, Apple has announced. If you’re looking to get your hands on the device, know when will it go on sale and how much it costs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 08 2024, 20:23 IST
Vision Pro headset in Photos: Apple’s first spatial computer
Vision Pro
1/6 The Apple Vision Pro headset is constructed using lightweight materials and an aluminum frame with polished laminated glass at the front. For controls, there are buttons for capturing video and photos, with the inclusion of a digital crown. (Apple)
image caption
2/6 Apple says that there are 23 million micro-OLED pixels across displays in the Vision Pro, meaning there are more pixels in a postage stamp-sized area than what you can get on a 4K TV! It also houses 5 sensors and 12 cameras.  (Apple)
image caption
3/6 What’s under the hood? Powering all this tech is a fan-cooled computer with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip, running on VisionOS. It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours and can connect via a woven cable that you can easily put in your pockets. (Apple)
Vision Pro
4/6 Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world, says Apple CEO Tim Cook. Instead of a physical controller, you control it with your hands, voice, and eyes! The EyeSight feature lets others see your eyes when they are near you. You can also use a digital crown on the side of the headset to determine how immersive the environment is. (Apple)
image caption
5/6 Wondering how people with glasses will wear the headset? Don’t worry, Apple has a plan for that too. The Cupertino-based tech giant has collaborated with Zeiss to bring custom prescription glass inserts for the Vision Pro headset. Vision Pro can also become your personal movie theater by dimming your surrounding environment, letting you focus on the film with Spatial Audio support. (Apple)
image caption
6/6 With all this advanced tech, how much does the Vision Pro cost? Apple Vision Pro starts at $3499 and will be available for purchase starting early next year in the US, followed by a rollout in other countries at a later date. (Apple)
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro is the company’s first AR/VR headset. Know how much it costs. (Apple)

After months of anticipation, Apple has finally announced the availability of the Vision Pro, its first AR/VR headset. The Apple Vision Pro will go on sale starting February 2. However, there's a catch. The device will initially only be available in the US. So, if you're an Apple enthusiast residing in the US and looking to get your hands on the Apple Vision Pro, then you'll be able to do so starting January 2, and it will be available for purchase from Apple Store locations and the US Apple Store online.

Announcing the sale of the Apple Vision Pro, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

Apple Vision Pro: What is it?

Developed by Apple's unit called Vision Products Group (VPG) led by Mike Rockwell, the Vision Pro is a spatial computer that allows users to experience apps and features in an augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environment. The headset is fitted with 23 million micro-OLED pixels across displays, meaning there are more pixels in a postage stamp-sized area than what you can get on a 4K TV! It also has 5 sensors and 12 cameras. Powering all this tech is a fan-cooled computer with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip, running on VisionOS. It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours and can connect via a woven cable.

Although VR and AR headsets usually don't account for people with glasses, Apple has collaborated with Zeiss to bring custom prescription glass inserts for the Vision Pro headset. Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world, says Apple CEO Tim Cook. Instead of a physical controller, you control it with your hands, voice, and eyes!

Apple Vision Pro: Pricing and availability

Apple Vision Pro is built not for just consumers, but for the developers who can use it to design and build AR/VR applications and products. Apple has announced that the Vision Pro headset will cost $3499 and will be available in a 256GB storage option. Additionally, users can also purchase ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers for $99, and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription for $149.

The preorders for Apple Vision Pro will begin on January 19, and it will go on sale starting February 2.

Apple Vision Pro: What's in the box?

Apple has announced that the Vision Pro will come with a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band. Buyers will also get a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter in the box.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 20:23 IST
