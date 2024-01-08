Apple Vision Pro sale to kick off on February 2 in the US; Know how much it costs

After months of anticipation, Apple has finally announced the availability of the Vision Pro, its first AR/VR headset. The Apple Vision Pro will go on sale starting February 2. However, there's a catch. The device will initially only be available in the US. So, if you're an Apple enthusiast residing in the US and looking to get your hands on the Apple Vision Pro, then you'll be able to do so starting January 2, and it will be available for purchase from Apple Store locations and the US Apple Store online.

Announcing the sale of the Apple Vision Pro, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

Apple Vision Pro: What is it?

Developed by Apple's unit called Vision Products Group (VPG) led by Mike Rockwell, the Vision Pro is a spatial computer that allows users to experience apps and features in an augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environment. The headset is fitted with 23 million micro-OLED pixels across displays, meaning there are more pixels in a postage stamp-sized area than what you can get on a 4K TV! It also has 5 sensors and 12 cameras. Powering all this tech is a fan-cooled computer with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip, running on VisionOS. It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours and can connect via a woven cable.

Although VR and AR headsets usually don't account for people with glasses, Apple has collaborated with Zeiss to bring custom prescription glass inserts for the Vision Pro headset. Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world, says Apple CEO Tim Cook. Instead of a physical controller, you control it with your hands, voice, and eyes!

Apple Vision Pro: Pricing and availability

Apple Vision Pro is built not for just consumers, but for the developers who can use it to design and build AR/VR applications and products. Apple has announced that the Vision Pro headset will cost $3499 and will be available in a 256GB storage option. Additionally, users can also purchase ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers for $99, and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription for $149.

The preorders for Apple Vision Pro will begin on January 19, and it will go on sale starting February 2.

Apple Vision Pro: What's in the box?

Apple has announced that the Vision Pro will come with a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band. Buyers will also get a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter in the box.

Also, read these top stories today:

A more innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape coming in India!

"The DoT is committed to ensure building a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape," an official release said. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

TN Makes Big Moves

Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it said on Sunday. Check it all out here.

Reliance Data Centre in Chennai Soon

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said his firm Reliance in partnership with Brookfield will open a data centre in next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market.

Know what it all entails. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!