Amazon Sale 2023: Noise Halo Plus Elite to Redmi Watch 3, grab smartwatches under Rs. 5000 with huge discounts

Amazon sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is now live! This is a great opportunity to grab massive price cuts and offers across all product categories and brands. Buyers can save huge amounts of money while purchasing electronic products such as smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, laptops, TVs, ACs etc. Users can also take advantage of bank and exchange deals to get further discounts on their favourite products. Right now, the e-commerce giant is offering massive deals on smartwatches. Check out the smartwatches available during the Amazon Sale below.

Smartwatches under Rs. 5000

Realme Smartwatch S. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch TFT-LCD touchscreen display with up to 600 nits peak brightness. It offers various health tracking features such as a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and more. It supports smart notifications and gives alerts when you receive a call or message. Users can also manage music and camera control through the watch. It has 16 sport modes and claims to have a 15-day battery life. The smartwatch retails for Rs.7999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.3899.

Fire-Boltt Visionary. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 700nits peak brightness. It has 2 days battery life with Bluetooth calling and 5 days without Bluetooth calling and Always On Display. It also offers 128MB of storage to save music. It provides social media notifications and offers call controls. It also comes with health tracking features such as SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep, and more. The smartwatch retails for Rs.16999, however, during the Amazon Sale 2023, you can get it for Rs.2198.

Amazfit Band 7. It features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 282 PPI. It is equipped with a 232 mAh battery which lasts 18 days with moderate usage and up to 12 days with heavy usage. It has 120 sports modes and automatic recognition of 4 sports. It also has health tracking features that monitor blood oxygen levels 24 hours and it also tracks heart rate, stress, and more. The smartwatch retails for Rs.4999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.3799.

Redmi Watch 3. It features a 1.83-inch display with 450nits peak brightness. It sports Bluetooth calling and SOS features. It offers more than 200 watch faces that can be customized based on users' preferences. It claims to have 12 days of battery life with moderate usage. It offers 100+ sports modes and 24 hours of health monitoring. The smartwatch retails for Rs.5999, But during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.2599.

Noise Halo Plus Elite. The smartwatch features a 1.46-inch Always On display. It is equipped with a 300mAh battery which offers up to 7 days of battery life with a single charge. Its smart features offer music control, voice control, Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and more. You can check all the collected data from the NoiseFit app which you can also share with your friends and family. The Noise smartwatch retails for Rs.8999, however, you can get it for Rs.3299 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

