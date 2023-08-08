Home Wearables News Amazon Sale: Grab Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Watch 4 with BIG discounts!

Amazon sale offers: If you’re planning to buy a Samsung smartwatch, then check out the offers live on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. You can purchase both smartwatches at big discounts!

Aug 08 2023
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the top-end variant in the series, which can be purchased for cheap during the Amazon Freedom sale. (Samsung)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Smartwatches have become extremely popular wearable gadgets these days as they offer multiple functionalities on your wrist. Not only do they tell time, but most premium smartwatches also keep a check on your health with various sensors such as heart rate monitor, ECG, SpO2 sensor, step and sleep tracker, menstrual cycle tracker, and more. There have been various instances in the past where these devices have saved the lives of the wearer by alerting them of health anomalies.

So, if you're in the market for a new smartwatch, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has rolled out an amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and you can get it with a huge discount. Check details of this offer here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Details

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two variants - Galaxy Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic. While the Watch 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Watch 4 Classic comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes.

Both models feature advanced health monitoring features such as advanced sleep analysis, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, sleep pattern, daily activity, and even women's health. Users can track more than 90 types of workouts and get a body composition analysis through the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor. The Galaxy Watch 4 runs on WearOS and only supports Android.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Amazon sale offer

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic can be grabbed with massive discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: The 46mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a price tag of Rs. 29990, but you can get it at a 45 percent discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, after which its price drops to just Rs. 16355.

On the other hand, the 46mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 42999. However, during the Amazon sale, you can grab it for just Rs. 13398. That means buyers get an even bigger, 67 percent discount on the smartwatch!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: The 40mm Bluetooth model of the Galaxy Watch 4 originally costs Rs. 26999. However, its price has plunged due to the Amazon Freedom sale 2023 and it can be purchased with a huge 59 percent discount, at just Rs. 10990.

The 40mm LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can be purchased with a hefty 56 percent discount. While it usually retails for Rs. 31999, the Amazon Independence Day sale has reduced its price to just Rs. 13988.

