 Apple Vision Pro alternative: Check XREAL Air 2 Pro with advanced features
Apple Vision Pro alternative: Check XREAL Air 2 Pro with advanced features

Discover a budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Vision Pro with the XREAL Air 2 Pro, offering advanced features at a more accessible price.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 12 2024, 14:24 IST
Discover XREAL Air 2 Pro, an affordable alternative to the pricey Apple Vision Pro. (AFP)

The Apple Vision Pro has garnered attention for its advanced mixed reality capabilities, but its hefty price tag of $3499 has made it inaccessible to many consumers. Fortunately, there are more budget-friendly alternatives available. Check out the Apple Vision Pro alternative called XREAL Air 2 Pro.

While the Vision Pro boasts cutting-edge features like micro-OLED display technology with 23 million pixels, extensive camera systems, and sophisticated software, its cost remains prohibitive for most individuals. XREAL aims to address this gap in the market with its XREAL Air 2 Pro, offering a more accessible option. Of course, you will have to compromise with the functionality, according to a report by The Sun.

Advanced Features of XREAL Air 2 Pro

The XREAL Air 2 Pro operates by connecting to devices via USB-C, including Android phones, laptops, and gaming consoles. Although compatibility with older iPhones necessitates the use of a separate device called the "Beam," which enables full functionality with lightning cable-equipped devices.

Equipped with two 0.55-inch Sony micro-OLED displays with 1080p resolution, the Air 2 Pro can project a virtual screen up to 130 inches wide. Additionally, electrochromic dimming allows users to adjust visibility, and swappable nose clips ensure comfort during prolonged use. Prescription lens compatibility is also available at an additional cost.

Despite its affordability, the XREAL Air 2 Pro offers a range of features, including an AR gaming app called Nebula. However, setup may prove cumbersome depending on the device being used. While USB-C smartphones offer a straightforward connection, compatibility issues may arise with other devices, necessitating the use of additional adapters.

Seamless Integration with Devices

Furthermore, connecting to a computer allows users to create multiple virtual screens, enhancing productivity. The Air 2 Pro also seamlessly mirrors smartphone content, ensuring access to apps and entertainment while on the go.

With a price tag of 449 euro / $449, the XREAL Air 2 Pro remains a more accessible option compared to the Apple Vision Pro. However, for consumers seeking enhanced features, XREAL has introduced the Air 2 Ultra, featuring hand tracking technology, positioning it as a compelling competitor to Apple's offering.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 14:24 IST
Tags:
