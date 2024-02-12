 Apple Vision Pro is a "preview of the future than the future itself", says Mark Gurman | Wearables News
Brilliant as it is, Apple Vision Pro headset could still take as many as four generations of enhancements to reach its full potential, says analyst Mark Gurman.

Updated on: Feb 12 2024, 11:45 IST
5 things Apple Vision Pro can be used for: From watching movies to replacing iPad, know what it can do
image caption
1/5 Watching movies - The Apple Vision Pro brings an immersive way to watch movies. Its displays feature more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye. This, along with spatial audio capabilities, means the theater comes home. Users can enable the Apple Vision Pro Environment to experience films in locations such as the White Sands or just a cinema. It even supports 3D movies via Apple TV and Disney+. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Video conferencing - Apple Vision Pro comes with a new feature called Persona. What it does is it creates a natural representation of your face and hand movements that can be used while you’re wearing Apple Vision Pro. Apple says Persona can be used in FaceTime calls as well as other apps courtesy of the Persona Virtual Camera. The Vision Pro also gets video conferencing apps such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 External display - The Vision Pro headset also works with other Apple devices. It can be used as an external display for your Mac. Therefore, it lets you view your Mac screen on Apple Vision Pro wirelessly, and use your Mac mouse and trackpad to share the pointer between your Mac and Apple Vision Pro. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPad alternative - The Apple Vision Pro can not only work in tandem with other devices but can potentially replace them too. VisionOS is backwards compatible with iPadOS apps, meaning all the apps that you use on your iPad can be accessed on the Vision Pro. However, unlike the iPad, you’re not stuck on a small screen and can expand the virtual display to any size imaginable. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
5/5 Laptop alternative - Apple’s spatial computer is also being touted as a replacement for small and lightweight laptops. It gets a vast library of productivity and video-conferencing apps, while also allowing you to edit photos and videos on the go. Not only this, but the Vision Pro is also more portable too, while not sacrificing the power under the hood. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
View all Images
The first generation Apple Vision Pro is visionary, but still a work in progress; analyst reveals when it will reach its full potential. (REUTERS)

Apple has been talking about the Apple Vision Pro headset for more than a year, and it has finally been made available to the public recently. The product has created a lot of hype in this niche market and it has started to gain immense popularity, something not seen since when the iPhone debuted. However, even though Vision Pro headset is an amazing new advanced mixed reality tech, it still lacks some features and functionalities, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest newsletter, he said that Apple Vision Pro would require as many as four generations of improvements to reach its full potential.

Apple Vision Pro features

According to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter report, Apple Vision Pro has the capability to replace the iPad due to its wide range of features and functionalities to conduct basic tasks. Whether it can replace something like an iPhone, is questionable. While Gurman talked about the standout Vision Pro features, he also highlighted its drawbacks in various aspects. He said, “Vision Pro is more of a preview of the future than the future itself.” Also, even though the future of the iPad may be at risk due to Vision Pro, it will still take years and years of work in software and hardware upgrades to do that.

Among the points highlighted by Gurman is about weight. As of now, the Vision Pro headset is quite heavier than expected and has a very low battery life which could hamper use.

He added that, VisionOS operating system is not up to the mark and requires several enhancements. Highlighting the device's operating system, Gurman said, ‘At this point, it feels like the software is a beta version and about a year away from feeling refined enough for consumers to use on a day-to-day basis.”

So, how long will it take to get the Vision Pro up to snuff? Gurman says the Vision Pro team believes that it could take “four generations before the device reaches its ideal form.” This same steady approach has been seen in Apple with earlier products too such as iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad.

So, should people be buying it? In Gurman's view, “The reality is that a lot needs to be fixed before I can recommend shelling out $3,500 for the device.”

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 11:45 IST
