Icon
Home Wearables News Apple Watch could get 2 life-saving features in 2024; Know all about them

Apple Watch could get 2 life-saving features in 2024; Know all about them

Apple is reportedly working on incorporating a blood pressure monitor and sleep apnea detector into the Apple Watch in 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 08:33 IST
Icon
Ganesh Chaturthi gift ideas: Great smartwatch deals - Apple Watch Series 8, Amazfit GTS 2
Apple Watch
1/5 Apple Watch Series 8: If you are someone who is looking for Styles as well as features, then this smartwatch is the one for you. The Apple Watch also comes with colourful bands that will match your personality. It keeps track of your health by providing real-time data and it also has an emergency SOS feature. The smartwatch originally retails for Rs.45999.  (Amazon)
Apple Watch
2/5 Amazfit GTS 2: This smartwatch comes with impressive design as well as features. The smartwatch comes with health-tracking features that monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, and more. It has more than 90 sports modes to keep your fitness in check. It has a 6-day battery life. The smartwatch retails for Rs.16999. (Amazon)
Apple Watch
3/5 Titan New Talk Smartwatch: The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch  AMOLED display. It comes with more than 100 watch faces to match your mood. The smartwatch keeps track of SpO2, heart rate, sleep, women’s health, and more. It features 20 multisport modes to keep track of your fitness. The Titan New Talk Smartwatch is priced at Rs.14995.  (Amazon)
Apple Watch
4/5 Playfit Dial 3 Pro: It features a 2-inch All View IPS display. The smartwatch provides up to 7 days of playtime. Its smart features include Bluetooth calling, SpO2, and blood pressure, an integrated voice assistant, and more. It also provides various watch faces to go with your style for the day. The smartwatch is priced at Rs.3999.  (Playfit)
image caption
5/5 Boat Wave Call Smartwatch: The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch HD display with 550 nits peak brightness. It comes with more than 150 watch faces. It keeps track user’s heart rate, fitness, SpO2, and more. It also comes with various sports modes such as walking, running, cycling, climbing, yoga, basketball, football, badminton, skipping, and more. The smartwatch retails for Rs.7999. (Amazon)
Apple Watch
icon View all Images
Apple Watch could get a big upgrade. Know all the benefits that you will get in detail. (Unsplash)

Slowly but steadily, the Apple Watch has become one of the most crucial pieces of wearable technology that you can buy in recent years. It is equipped with a vast suite of health and fitness monitoring features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and more. While it is not a substitute for professional medical diagnosis, it can alert the wearer of abnormal health conditions, potentially saving lives. If reports are to be believed, the Apple Watch could have two more life-saving features next year. Let us take a closer look.

New features of Apple Watch

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the Apple Watch could be in line to receive two crucial health features in 2024 - a blood pressure monitor, and a sleep apnea detector. The blood pressure monitor would tell the wearer when their blood pressure is elevated. Apple is also said to be working on another version of it which would even tell the exact systolic and diastolic pressure. The company is also rumoured to be working on a blood pressure journal where the wearer can keep a record of when exactly their hypertension spiked.

The Apple Watch will also reportedly monitor a person's sleeping and breathing habits to predict if a person has the condition. A companion app could then recommend the wearer a visit to the doctor for proper diagnosis.

Both of these features are in line with Apple's recent push for incorporating a vast suite of health features into its smartwatches. As per the reports, the Apple Watch Series 10 which is rumoured to come out in 2024, could get both of these life-saving features.

Non-invasive blood sugar monitoring

Another potentially life-saving feature that could come to the Apple Watch is non-invasive blood sugar monitoring. The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly been working on this technology for more than a decade when co-founder late Steve Jobs established a startup called Avolonte Health in 2011 to develop a non-invasive means of blood sugar monitoring. However, it isn't expected to arrive next year, and a launch later in the decade is likely.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 08:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon