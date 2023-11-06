Apple Watch could get 2 life-saving features in 2024; Know all about them

Slowly but steadily, the Apple Watch has become one of the most crucial pieces of wearable technology that you can buy in recent years. It is equipped with a vast suite of health and fitness monitoring features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and more. While it is not a substitute for professional medical diagnosis, it can alert the wearer of abnormal health conditions, potentially saving lives. If reports are to be believed, the Apple Watch could have two more life-saving features next year. Let us take a closer look.

New features of Apple Watch

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the Apple Watch could be in line to receive two crucial health features in 2024 - a blood pressure monitor, and a sleep apnea detector. The blood pressure monitor would tell the wearer when their blood pressure is elevated. Apple is also said to be working on another version of it which would even tell the exact systolic and diastolic pressure. The company is also rumoured to be working on a blood pressure journal where the wearer can keep a record of when exactly their hypertension spiked.

The Apple Watch will also reportedly monitor a person's sleeping and breathing habits to predict if a person has the condition. A companion app could then recommend the wearer a visit to the doctor for proper diagnosis.

Both of these features are in line with Apple's recent push for incorporating a vast suite of health features into its smartwatches. As per the reports, the Apple Watch Series 10 which is rumoured to come out in 2024, could get both of these life-saving features.

Non-invasive blood sugar monitoring

Another potentially life-saving feature that could come to the Apple Watch is non-invasive blood sugar monitoring. The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly been working on this technology for more than a decade when co-founder late Steve Jobs established a startup called Avolonte Health in 2011 to develop a non-invasive means of blood sugar monitoring. However, it isn't expected to arrive next year, and a launch later in the decade is likely.