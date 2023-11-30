boAt launches Immortal Katana Blade gaming earbuds; Check price, specifications

Popular audio and wearable brand boAt has announced the launch of its latest true wireless (TWS) earbuds, the Immortal Katana Blade. The gaming earbuds add to the company's existing Immortal series of Bluetooth earphones. The newly launched device features one of the most unique designs by the company so far, with the earbuds case taking the shape of a katana scabbard. For the unaware, a katana is a Japanese sword that has a curved, single-edged blade. The metallic case opens with a gliding mechanism, which is also a first from the brand. Know its price, specifications, and availability.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade earbuds price and availability

The boAt Immortal Katana Blade TWS gaming earbuds are available in two striking colors—gunmetal black and grey. The earbuds can be purchased at the price of Rs. 2,299. According to the company, the earbuds are available to buy on Amazon and boAt's website.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade earbuds specifications

The biggest highlight of the earbuds is the unique design of the case and gliding mechanism, which gives it a sense of unsheathing a sword. To make it even more immersive, the unique metal glider design incorporates an inbuilt speaker that produces a distinctive gliding blade sound every time they're opened. It is also accompanied by dynamic RGB LEDs that can be customized as per the user.

The boAt Immortal Katana Blade TWS earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth v5.3 and Instant Wake-N-Pair technology, providing quick synchronization with gaming devices. The 13mm drivers, enhanced with boAt Signature Sound, offer a low latency of up to 50ms in Beast Mode for a competitive gaming advantage.

With a 50 hours of continuous gaming and entertainment on a single charge as claimed by the company, these earbuds eliminate the need for frequent charging. A quick 10-minute charge with ASAP Charge technology provides 180 minutes of playback when time is limited, boAt claims.

Designed for gamers, the boAt Immortal Katana Blade earbuds have an IPX4 rating, safeguarding against sweat and accidental water exposure. Their ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit during extended gaming sessions, making them a reliable choice for durability and performance.