Home Wearables News boAt Lunar Connect Pro, Lunar Call Pro smartwatches launched; check price, specs and features

boAt Lunar Connect Pro, Lunar Call Pro smartwatches launched; check price, specs and features

boAt has launched two new premium smartwatch options under Lunar series. Check specs, features and price.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 15:12 IST
Boult Drift Plus smartwatch priced at Rs. 1499 on launch
Boult Audio has launched the Boult Drift Plus smartwatch. Drift Plus features a 1.85-inch HD screen built in a premium zinc alloy frame with an advanced IP68 water resistance feature.
1/5 Boult Audio has launched the Boult Drift Plus smartwatch. Drift Plus features a 1.85-inch HD screen built in a premium zinc alloy frame with an advanced IP68 water resistance feature. (Boult Audio)
image caption
2/5 Boult Drift Plus smartwatch comes with a 7-day battery life and fast charging technology, making it perfect for long trips. A 15-minute charge can last for two days of standard usage, claims company. (Boult Audio)
image caption
3/5 Boult Drift Plus smartwatch has a sleek and stylish design that complements its advanced functionality. One of the standout features of the Drift Plus is its seamless Bluetooth calling that lets users make and receive calls directly from their smartwatch. (Boult Audio)
The watch also comes with 150+ watch faces and over 100 sports modes that cater to every fitness goal making it a perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts. In addition, Boult Drift+ Smartwatch comes with three mini-games to keep you entertained on the go.
4/5 The watch also comes with 150+ watch faces and over 100 sports modes that cater to every fitness goal making it a perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts. In addition, Boult Drift+ Smartwatch comes with three mini-games to keep you entertained on the go. (Boult Audio)
image caption
5/5 Boult Audio's new addition is equipped with AI voice assistance and a complete health monitor enabling the users to track their vitals like heart rate, blood pressure, SPO2, and more, right from their wrists. It is available in six colours: Tan, Icy Blue, Jet Black, Black Coffee, Denim Blue, and Snow Leather.   (Boult Audio)
boAt Lunar Series smartwatches
View all Images
boAt Lunar Series smartwatches are available at affordable prices. (boAt)

boAt has launched two new premium smartwatches – Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro. The smartwatches come with traditional circular metal casings and feature generously sized AMOLED screens that are powered by chipsets with double the speed of their forerunners. What else do these new boAt smartwatches have to offer? Read on.

boAt Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro

boAt Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro feature circular aluminium dials which have a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. They also support an always-on display feature. Plus, you can create your own watch face to further personalize them by selecting the image, time format (analogue or digital), colour scheme, typefaces, and features you want to show.

Apart from this, these smartwatches get an Apollo3 chipset with SensAi, which gives deep insight into your performance. Moreover, they get an in-built HD mic and speaker combo, which allows you to perform Bluetooth Calling with up to 20 onboard contacts to dial and receive calls. If you are a fitness enthusiast, then know that you will get 700+ Active Modes for fitness tracking such as biking, dancing, and even cooking. boAt claims that the premium smartwatches come up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge.

boAt Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro price

The boAt Lunar Connect Pro comes at a price of Rs. 10999 which is available in four colour variants including – Metallic Black, Active Black, Ink Blue, and Cherry Blossom. On the other hand, the Lunar Call Pro is priced at an MRP of Rs. 6990 and it is available in Metallic Black, Charcoal Black, Deep Blue, and Cherry Blossom colour options. However, the boAt Lunar Series smartwatch is now available at a launch price offer of just Rs. 3499 for a limited time only.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 15:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets