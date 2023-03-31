boAt Lunar Connect Pro, Lunar Call Pro smartwatches launched; check price, specs and features

boAt has launched two new premium smartwatches – Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro. The smartwatches come with traditional circular metal casings and feature generously sized AMOLED screens that are powered by chipsets with double the speed of their forerunners. What else do these new boAt smartwatches have to offer? Read on.

boAt Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro

boAt Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro feature circular aluminium dials which have a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. They also support an always-on display feature. Plus, you can create your own watch face to further personalize them by selecting the image, time format (analogue or digital), colour scheme, typefaces, and features you want to show.

Apart from this, these smartwatches get an Apollo3 chipset with SensAi, which gives deep insight into your performance. Moreover, they get an in-built HD mic and speaker combo, which allows you to perform Bluetooth Calling with up to 20 onboard contacts to dial and receive calls. If you are a fitness enthusiast, then know that you will get 700+ Active Modes for fitness tracking such as biking, dancing, and even cooking. boAt claims that the premium smartwatches come up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge.

boAt Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro price

The boAt Lunar Connect Pro comes at a price of Rs. 10999 which is available in four colour variants including – Metallic Black, Active Black, Ink Blue, and Cherry Blossom. On the other hand, the Lunar Call Pro is priced at an MRP of Rs. 6990 and it is available in Metallic Black, Charcoal Black, Deep Blue, and Cherry Blossom colour options. However, the boAt Lunar Series smartwatch is now available at a launch price offer of just Rs. 3499 for a limited time only.