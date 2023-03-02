    Trending News

    Home Wearables News Compaq enters the smartwatch world with QWatch series; Range starts at 4999

    Compaq enters the smartwatch world with QWatch series; Range starts at 4999

    Compaq has announced its entry into the smartwatch segment with the launch of Compaq QWatch series. Check its features, price and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 02 2023, 17:15 IST
    Compaq
    Compaq has launched 3 smartwatches as part of its QWatch series. (Compaq)

    Compaq, the brand known for monitors and smart TVs, has now forayed into the popular wearable technology segment and announced the launch of its first smartwatch, the QWatch series. Compaq has launched 3 smartwatches as part of the QWatch lineup - X-Breed, Dimension, and Balance. The X-Breed is designed for the premium smartwatch segment whereas the Dimension smartwatch targets the youth. The Balance smartwatch offers the best of both worlds with near-premium features.

    Compaq QWatch series: Features and Specifications

    Compaq QWatch series offers high-definition display with High brightness, wide colour support, and high colour accuracy. QWatch also comes with a thin 9H hardness glass sheet of protection that makes it tougher and scratch resistant. According to the company, the glass can survive pressures, deep cuts and scratches.

    The Compaq QWatch series comes equipped with 120+ Sport modes as well as a range of health trackers such as blood oxygen measuring, static/dynamic heart rate monitoring, blood pressure measuring, sleep monitoring and more.

    Compaq QWatch also comes loaded with 100+ watch faces, Bluetooth Calling in a metal body. Other features include wireless charging options, voice assistance, SNS instant messaging notification, media control, turning on display via motion gesture, OTA firmware upgrade and more.

    Compaq Watch series: Pricing and Availability

    Compaq QWatch series will be available to purchase on Amazon. QWatch Balance has been priced at Rs. 3999 whereas the QWatch X-Breed is priced at Rs. 6999. The QWatch Dimension is priced at Rs. 7999

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 17:15 IST
    Tags:
