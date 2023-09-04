Home Wearables News Incredible tech! After horror accident, Apple Watch crash alert feature dials 911, saves man's life

Incredible tech! After horror accident, Apple Watch crash alert feature dials 911, saves man's life

Apple Watch Crash Detection feature once again proves its life-saving prowess, automatically calling 911 and sharing the location of the accident in a recent Wisconsin incident.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 10:57 IST
Apple Watch's Crash Detection feature saves a man's life by calling 911 and sharing the accident location after a car crash. (Apple)

The special Apple Watch Crash Detection feature, has once more shown its life-saving abilities. This time, in Wisconsin, it automatically called 911 and shared the user's location after a car crash early on a Thursday morning that saved his life. Emergency responders said the only thing that saved him from certain death was the quick call by the Apple Watch that caused ambulances to reach him quickly.

Apple Watch's Life Saving Features

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department shared this incident on Facebook. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Responders quickly learned about it thanks to the automatic call from the driver's Apple Watch.

Apple Watch's Precise Location Sharing and Critical Care Response

Not only did the Apple Watch call 911, but it also told the rescue team exactly where the driver was. The car had flipped over about 100 feet away from the road. Although the driver was breathing, he was not responsive at all. This led the responders to call for help from Flight for Life, a medical transport service specializing in critical care by air.

"Our units arrived at the scene and realized that we needed to make the car stable and safely get the patient out. We also asked the Union Grove - Yorkville Fire Department to help us with creating a safe landing area for the medical transport helicopter on Plank Road, just west of Downy Drive." The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department described the situation.

The driver was made stable and taken to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries. They are still receiving care and treatment.

Ronald Molnar, the chief of the Kansasville Fire and Rescue department, gave all the credit for the quick response to the Apple Watch. He said in a statement to Racine County Eye, "Because it was dark and the car was far from the road, without the Apple Watch, it might have taken at least two more hours to find the vehicle. It's an incredible technology that clearly made a big difference in someone's life," 9to5Mac reported.

Apple Watch Crash Detection works by automatically activating the Emergency SOS feature when it detects a car crash. If the user doesn't respond to the alert, the iPhone or Apple Watch will call emergency services and share the user's exact location with them, just like in this remarkable story.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 10:34 IST
