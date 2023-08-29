Home Wearables News Khakhi series audio wearables announced; elevate your audio experience now

Khakhi series audio wearables announced; elevate your audio experience now

From Khakhi-2 TWS Earbuds to Khakhi-4 Wired Earphones, check them all out now.

Aug 29 2023
U&i Khakhi series
U&i's Khakhi series encompasses a variety of options to cater to different preferences. (U&i)

Whether it's for work or leisure, earphones play a crucial role in enhancing your personal experiences. Whether you're gaming, making voice or video calls, enjoying music, or watching movies, a high-quality pair of audio wearables is essential, regardless of the screen size. The Khakhi series of audio wearables from U&i delivers an exceptional entertainment experience. With powerful bass and clear mids and highs, these earbuds ensure you get the most out of your entertainment.

Khakhi-2 TWS Earbuds with up to 20 hours of Backup:

Utilizing the latest Bluetooth V5.0+EDR technology, the KHAKHI-2 TWS Earbuds provide a seamless wire-free audio experience throughout the day. Constructed with sweat-resistant and skin-safe silicone ear tips, and enclosed in a lightweight ABS casing designed to fit all ear sizes, these earbuds offer comfortable wear for extended periods. Each bud delivers 4 hours of playback time, with the case providing 4 additional charges, resulting in an impressive 20 hours of non-stop usage. Recharging takes only 90 minutes, and the glossy white earbuds come with a complimentary silicone case for added protection.

KHAKHI-3 Wireless Neckband with 40 Hours Backup:

For those who prefer neckbands to avoid the risk of misplacing them, U&I's KHAKHI-3 series is ideal for work, entertainment, gaming, or exercise. With an exceptional 40-hour total battery life, the neckband can be recharged within 3 hours using the Type-C USB option. The lightweight ABS and silicone frame ensure comfortable all-day wear. The neckband features passive noise cancellation technology for clear calls and a high-definition microphone. It's available in Black, Blue, White, and Green color variants, catering to various preferences.

Khakhi-4 Wired Earphones:

For gamers and movie enthusiasts seeking zero latency, U&i presents the KHAKHI-4 series Wired Earphones. It is equipped with substantial 10mm drivers and an elegant design. Soft silicone ear tips guarantee comfort during extended use. With a 1.2-meter cord length and a gold-coated 3.5mm audio jack, the KHAKHI-4 is versatile and compatible with a range of devices, from laptops and tablets to smartphones and music players. Available in White, Peach, Pink, Purple, Green, Orange, and Black, these earphones are suitable for indoor workouts, outdoor runs, and travel.

Pricing and Availability:

U&i's Khakhi series is available at INR 2,499, INR 2,199, and INR 699 respectively. These products can be purchased at U&I outlets and leading retail stores across India.

29 Aug
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets