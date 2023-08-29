Home Wearables News Looking for Raksha Bandhan gifts? Check out these JBL headphones

Looking for Raksha Bandhan gifts? Check out these JBL headphones

From Tour One M2 to TWS Live Pro 2, JBL has a vast range of headphones to suit every need and budget.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 08:27 IST
JBL
View all Images
This Raksha Bandhan, surprise your siblings with JBL’s exclusive headphones. (JBL)

The festival of love and care is here and you still haven't decided what to gift your sibling this Raksha Bandhan? Don't worry, we got you covered. This Rakshabandhan, you can gift your sibling an exclusive range of JBL headphones. JBL has a vast range headphones to suit every need and budget. So, check out these headphones and make this Raksha Bandhan a surprising one for your siblings.

JBL Tour One M2

The JBL Tour One M2 headphones offer Hi-Res audio with 40mm drivers and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology. They provide up to 50 hours of playtime and have 4-mic superior call capabilities with VoiceAware. The headphones also feature Smart Ambient and TalkThru modes, as well as JBL Spatial Sound and Personi-Fi 2.0 for immersive audio. These headphones connect with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair and support Voice Assistants. You can buy it for Rs.24999.

B0BSXDJSPH-1

JBL TWS Live Pro 2

The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology to eliminate distractions and Smart Ambient mode to stay aware of surroundings. They have up to 40 hours of playtime with quick charging and have 6 beamforming microphones for clear audio and a VoiceAware feature for adjusting mic input. They also have built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and are customizable with the JBL Headphones app. The package includes ear tips, charging cable, and a warranty/safety sheet. The price of this product is 11999.

B0B1SJ7YSK-2

JBL TWS Wave Buds and TWB Wave Beam

The JBL Wave Buds and Wave Beam are both wireless earbuds that offer JBL Deep Bass Sound with 8mm dynamic drivers. They provide up to 32 hours of playtime with quick charging and are equipped with Smart Ambient technology for staying aware of your surroundings. The earbuds have an ergonomic design for a comfortable fit and are water and dust-resistant. They also feature VoiceAware for hands-free calls and are customizable with the JBL Headphones app. You can buy JBL Wave Buds for 3199 and JBL Wave Beam for 3799.

B0BV9ZRNW6-3

JBL TWS Tune Buds and TWB Tune Beam

The JBL Tune Buds and Tune Beam are wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation technology to reduce audio distractions. They also feature Smart Ambient and TalkThru modes for awareness of surroundings and quick conversations without taking off the earbuds. The earbuds offer 48 hours of total battery life with quick charging. The Tune Buds come with a charging case and offer 30 hours of additional battery life with noise cancelling activated. The Tune Beam also provides 30 hours of battery life with the charging case and includes 3 sizes of ear tips. The price of JBL Tune Buds is 5999 and JBL Tune Beam 6999.

B0C3DH879J-4

JBL Tune 770NC

The JBL Tune 770NC headphones offer Adaptive Noise Cancelling for better focus and Ambient Aware and Talk Thru features for hearing surroundings without removing the headphones. Bluetooth 5.3 technology allows for wireless streaming of JBL Pure Bass Sound from smartphones. The headphones also have hands-free call capabilities with voice-aware technology. You can buy this product for 6999.

B09CYX92NB-5

With these exclusive headphones from JBL, you can make this Rakshabandhan, a memorable one for your brothers and sisters.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 08:26 IST
