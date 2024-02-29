Noise unveils NoiseFit Twist Go, a sleek round dial smartwatch; check price and specs

Noise, a prominent Indian smartwatch brand has unveiled its latest offering, the NoiseFit Twist Go. This sleek round-dial smartwatch combines elegance with functionality, catering to individuals seeking a classier aesthetic, the company said in a release.

With its glossy metallic design and 1.39" TFT display, the NoiseFit Twist Go sets a new standard for smartwatch aesthetics. It boasts Bluetooth calling capability and a distinctive round dial, appealing to those looking to elevate their style.

Available today on Amazon and gonoise.com, the NoiseFit Twist Go starts at an attractive launch price of INR 1,199. Customers can choose from eight color variants and various strap options, including Metallic, Silicon, and Mesh.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The accompanying NoiseFit App prioritizes data security, accurate health monitoring, and personalized insights. By seamlessly integrating health metrics tracking, tailored insights, and community engagement, it enhances users' overall well-being.

Moreover, the NoiseFit Twist Go offers voice assistant support, allowing users to interact effortlessly with Siri and Google Voice Assistant for quick access to information and commands.

In terms of health monitoring, the smartwatch enables users to track vital metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and Female Cycle tracking with the Noise Health Suite. This ensures users can stay productive and monitor their health effectively throughout the day.

With a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge and IP67 water and dust resistance, the NoiseFit Twist Go is designed to withstand various environments. It seamlessly pairs with smartphones, providing comprehensive features for holistic wellness tracking.

The integrated Productivity Suite offers daily reminders, weather forecasts, and the Noise Buzz feature, allowing users to make calls directly from the watch dial-pad. Additionally, the smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes and watch faces to cater to diverse preferences.

In summary, the NoiseFit Twist Go combines style, functionality, and convenience, making it a compelling choice for individuals looking to enhance their lifestyle with a smartwatch.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!