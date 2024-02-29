 Noise unveils NoiseFit Twist Go, a sleek round dial smartwatch; check price and specs | Wearables News
Home Wearables News Noise unveils NoiseFit Twist Go, a sleek round dial smartwatch; check price and specs

Noise unveils NoiseFit Twist Go, a sleek round dial smartwatch; check price and specs

Indian smartwatch brand Noise has launched the NoiseFit Twist Go, a stylish round dial smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and voice assistant support. With its glossy metallic design and emphasis on health monitoring, it promises to set a new standard for smartwatch aesthetics and functionality.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 29 2024, 18:10 IST
NoiseFit Twist Go
Noise unveils NoiseFit Twist Go, a sleek round dial smartwatch; check price and specs
NoiseFit Twist Go
Noise unveils NoiseFit Twist Go, a sleek round dial smartwatch; check price and specs

Noise, a prominent Indian smartwatch brand has unveiled its latest offering, the NoiseFit Twist Go. This sleek round-dial smartwatch combines elegance with functionality, catering to individuals seeking a classier aesthetic, the company said in a release.

With its glossy metallic design and 1.39" TFT display, the NoiseFit Twist Go sets a new standard for smartwatch aesthetics. It boasts Bluetooth calling capability and a distinctive round dial, appealing to those looking to elevate their style.

Available today on Amazon and gonoise.com, the NoiseFit Twist Go starts at an attractive launch price of INR 1,199. Customers can choose from eight color variants and various strap options, including Metallic, Silicon, and Mesh.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The accompanying NoiseFit App prioritizes data security, accurate health monitoring, and personalized insights. By seamlessly integrating health metrics tracking, tailored insights, and community engagement, it enhances users' overall well-being.

Moreover, the NoiseFit Twist Go offers voice assistant support, allowing users to interact effortlessly with Siri and Google Voice Assistant for quick access to information and commands.

In terms of health monitoring, the smartwatch enables users to track vital metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and Female Cycle tracking with the Noise Health Suite. This ensures users can stay productive and monitor their health effectively throughout the day.

With a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge and IP67 water and dust resistance, the NoiseFit Twist Go is designed to withstand various environments. It seamlessly pairs with smartphones, providing comprehensive features for holistic wellness tracking.

The integrated Productivity Suite offers daily reminders, weather forecasts, and the Noise Buzz feature, allowing users to make calls directly from the watch dial-pad. Additionally, the smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes and watch faces to cater to diverse preferences.

In summary, the NoiseFit Twist Go combines style, functionality, and convenience, making it a compelling choice for individuals looking to enhance their lifestyle with a smartwatch.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 18:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets