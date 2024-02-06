 Valentine’s Day gift ideas: From Sony to JBL, check out the best budget headphones | Wearables News
Home Wearables News Valentine’s Day gift ideas: From Sony to JBL, check out the best budget headphones

Valentine’s Day gift ideas: From Sony to JBL, check out the best budget headphones

Looking for budget headphones for your partner as a Valentine’s Day gift? Here are the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas from top brands such as Sony, JBL, Noise, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 06 2024, 12:59 IST
Valentine’s Day gift ideas: OnePlus to Apple, check out the best earbuds available
Valentine’s Day gift
1/5 OnePlus Buds Pro 2: The earbuds come with Spatial Audio and a Dynamic head-tracking feature for an immersive sound experience. It is powered by Buds Smart Scene Noise Cancellation 2.0 with up to 48dB Ultra-wide frequency noise cancellation system with personalized ANC. It offers  up to 40 hours of battery with quick charging of 10 minutes for 3 hours of use. (Amazon)
Valentine’s Day gift
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: The earbuds offer 24-bit high-quality sound with intelligent ANC and 3 high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones. It provides realistic sound with intelligent 360 Audio and it offers up to 5 hours of continuous playtime with ANC on and up to 18 hours in the cradle.  (Amazon)
Valentine’s Day gift
3/5 Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): The Apple earbuds feature a MagSafe Charging Case for a lasting experience. The buds support 2x more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode,  Adaptive Audio, and much more to enhance your listening experience. It is powered with an upgraded H2 chip for effective noise cancellation and three-dimensional sound.  (Amazon)
Valentine’s Day gift
4/5 Sony LinkBuds: The Hi-Res Truly wireless headphones come with some unique offerings providing users with a great sound experience. It offers high-quality noise cancelling and natural ambient sound. It also comes with a speak-to-chat that will automatically pause the music when you start a conversation. For lasting performance, it claims to offer up to 2 hours of battery life (Amazon)
Valentine’s Day gift
5/5 Bose QuietComfort: The earbuds come with Bose Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology so your focus stays intact while listening to music, podcasts, or videos. It enables users to personalize noise-cancelling levels so they stay aware of their surroundings. It claims to offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. (Amazon)
Valentine’s Day gift
View all Images
Check out these Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your partner. (Amazon)

Valentine's Day gift ideas: Valentine's week is starting from tomorrow which means the time is ticking and you just have a week to buy a perfect Valentine's Day gift for your partner. If you are still looking for gift ideas then we have got you covered. Amazon is providing massive discounts on electronics products such as earbuds, smart watches, headphones, and more. To help you with your research, we have curated a list of best budget headphones which you can gift your partner this Valentine's Day. Check the list here.

Products included in this article

JBL T450BT by Harman Extra Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
(10,544)
₹3,495
Buy now
42% OFF
Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (White)
(52,070)
₹799 ₹1,390
Buy now
49% OFF
boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Up to 65H Playtime, ASAP Charge, Ambient Sound Mode, Immersive Sound, Carry Pouch with mic (Bold Blue)
(4,282)
₹3,999 ₹7,990
Buy now
66% OFF
Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Bold Black)
(1,922)
₹1,699 ₹4,999
Buy now
72% OFF
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 18 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Apricot)
(1,902)
₹2,299 ₹8,245
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
JBL T450BT by Harman Extra Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black) 4.3/5 ₹ 3,495
Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (White) 4/5 ₹ 799
boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Up to 65H Playtime, ASAP Charge, Ambient Sound Mode, Immersive Sound, Carry Pouch with mic (Bold Blue) 3.9/5 ₹ 3,999
Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Bold Black) 3.4/5 ₹ 1,699
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 18 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Apricot) 3.8/5 ₹ 2,299
Hide List

Valentine's Day gift ideas: Best budget headphones

  1. JBL T450BT: The headphones feature a 32mm Dynamic Driver for dynamic bass and an amazing sound experience. It comes with Music and call controls/microphone which are placed on the earcup for easy access. The JBL headphone is equipped with a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery which supports up to 11 hours of playtime.
B01M6WNWR6-1
Specifications
Drivers: 32mmANC: No
Battery life: 11 hoursBluetooth version: 4.0
Touch controls: YesHeadphones Jack: 3.5mm

2. Sony MDR-ZX110A: The headphones sport a 30mm dynamic driver unit for clear sound and high energy neodymium magnets. It offers a wideband frequency range of 12 Hz to 22 kHz-delivers for deep bass. The Sony headphone offers up to 10 hours of battery life for an uninterrupted listening experience. The good news is that the headphones are available at a massive discounted price on Amazon.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

B00KGZZ824-2
Specifications
Drivers: 30mmANC: No
Battery life: 10 hoursBluetooth version: 5.0 
Touch controls: NoHeadphones Jack: 3.5mm

3. boAt Nirvana 751: The Boat Nirvana comes with the Active Noise Cancellation feature which delivers up to 33dB Hybrid ANC. It features 40mm drivers for a crystal clear sound experience and also supports Ambient Sound Mode. The boAt headphones offer 54 hours of playtime in ANC mode and up to 65 hours in normal playback mode.

 

B09MTQ23X4-3
Specifications
Drivers: 40mmANC: Yes
Battery life: 54 hoursBluetooth version: 5.0
Touch controls: NoHeadphones Jack: 3.5mm

3. Noise headphones: The headphones come with a 40mm driver for clear sound when you are listening to music and podcasts or simply watching movies. It also features a 40ms low latency mode to avoid any disturbance. It comes with 4 play modes: Bluetooth, AUX, SD card and FM. It offers up to 50 hours of playtime. You can get the headphones from Amazon at a great discount.

 

B0B1PX62WJ-4
Specifications
Drivers: 40mmANC: No
Battery life: 50 hoursBluetooth version: 4.0
Touch controls: NOHeadphones Jack: 3.5mm

4. Hammer Bash Max: The Hammer headphone sports 40mm powerful sound drivers for a great sound experience. It also comes with touch Control through which users can change track or control volume. The Hammer headphones offer up to 18 hours of playtime for an uninterrupted music experience. Additionally, the Hammer Bash Max is available at a huge discount range on Amazon.

B0CBFYNWWG-5
Specifications
Drivers: 40mmANC: No
Battery life: 18 hoursBluetooth version: 5.3
Touch controls: YesHeadphones Jack: 3.5mm

Also, read these top stories today:

Deepfakes On The Rise! A finance worker in Hong Kong transferred more than $25 million to scammers after they posed as his colleagues on a video call, marking perhaps the biggest known corporate fraud using deepfake technology to date. Know how to spot deepfakes here.

Meta Urged to Rethink Its Policy! Facebook owner Meta's policies on manipulated media have been criticized as 'incoherent' and insufficient by an oversight board. Dive in here.

Tech Layoffs Continue!  The tech industry has started 2024 with another wave of job cuts, paring back even further after widespread layoffs last year. So far, some 32,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2024. Find out more here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 12:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets