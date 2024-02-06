Valentine’s Day gift ideas: From Sony to JBL, check out the best budget headphones

Valentine's Day gift ideas: Valentine's week is starting from tomorrow which means the time is ticking and you just have a week to buy a perfect Valentine's Day gift for your partner. If you are still looking for gift ideas then we have got you covered. Amazon is providing massive discounts on electronics products such as earbuds, smart watches, headphones, and more. To help you with your research, we have curated a list of best budget headphones which you can gift your partner this Valentine's Day. Check the list here. Products included in this article JBL T450BT by Harman Extra Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black) (10,544) 42% OFF Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (White) (52,070) 49% OFF boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Up to 65H Playtime, ASAP Charge, Ambient Sound Mode, Immersive Sound, Carry Pouch with mic (Bold Blue) (4,282) 66% OFF Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Bold Black) (1,922) 72% OFF HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 18 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Apricot) (1,902)

List of Best Selling Products

Valentine's Day gift ideas: Best budget headphones

JBL T450BT: The headphones feature a 32mm Dynamic Driver for dynamic bass and an amazing sound experience. It comes with Music and call controls/microphone which are placed on the earcup for easy access. The JBL headphone is equipped with a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery which supports up to 11 hours of playtime.

B01M6WNWR6-1

Specifications Drivers: 32mm ANC: No Battery life: 11 hours Bluetooth version: 4.0 Touch controls: Yes Headphones Jack: 3.5mm

2. Sony MDR-ZX110A: The headphones sport a 30mm dynamic driver unit for clear sound and high energy neodymium magnets. It offers a wideband frequency range of 12 Hz to 22 kHz-delivers for deep bass. The Sony headphone offers up to 10 hours of battery life for an uninterrupted listening experience. The good news is that the headphones are available at a massive discounted price on Amazon.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

B00KGZZ824-2

Specifications Drivers: 30mm ANC: No Battery life: 10 hours Bluetooth version: 5.0 Touch controls: No Headphones Jack: 3.5mm

3. boAt Nirvana 751: The Boat Nirvana comes with the Active Noise Cancellation feature which delivers up to 33dB Hybrid ANC. It features 40mm drivers for a crystal clear sound experience and also supports Ambient Sound Mode. The boAt headphones offer 54 hours of playtime in ANC mode and up to 65 hours in normal playback mode.

B09MTQ23X4-3

Specifications Drivers: 40mm ANC: Yes Battery life: 54 hours Bluetooth version: 5.0 Touch controls: No Headphones Jack: 3.5mm

3. Noise headphones: The headphones come with a 40mm driver for clear sound when you are listening to music and podcasts or simply watching movies. It also features a 40ms low latency mode to avoid any disturbance. It comes with 4 play modes: Bluetooth, AUX, SD card and FM. It offers up to 50 hours of playtime. You can get the headphones from Amazon at a great discount.

B0B1PX62WJ-4

Specifications Drivers: 40mm ANC: No Battery life: 50 hours Bluetooth version: 4.0 Touch controls: NO Headphones Jack: 3.5mm

4. Hammer Bash Max: The Hammer headphone sports 40mm powerful sound drivers for a great sound experience. It also comes with touch Control through which users can change track or control volume. The Hammer headphones offer up to 18 hours of playtime for an uninterrupted music experience. Additionally, the Hammer Bash Max is available at a huge discount range on Amazon.

B0CBFYNWWG-5

Specifications Drivers: 40mm ANC: No Battery life: 18 hours Bluetooth version: 5.3 Touch controls: Yes Headphones Jack: 3.5mm

Also, read these top stories today:

Deepfakes On The Rise! A finance worker in Hong Kong transferred more than $25 million to scammers after they posed as his colleagues on a video call, marking perhaps the biggest known corporate fraud using deepfake technology to date. Know how to spot deepfakes here.

Meta Urged to Rethink Its Policy! Facebook owner Meta's policies on manipulated media have been criticized as 'incoherent' and insufficient by an oversight board. Dive in here.

Tech Layoffs Continue! The tech industry has started 2024 with another wave of job cuts, paring back even further after widespread layoffs last year. So far, some 32,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2024. Find out more here.