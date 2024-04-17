 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launch date in India announced; Check expected features | Wearables News
Sennheiser has announced the launch date of its next-generation TWS earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in India.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 15:32 IST
After weeks of speculation, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launch date in India has been announced. The TWS earbuds were first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January, alongside the Momentum Sport and Accentum Plus. Shortly after, the Momentum True Wireless 4 went on sale in the US but has remained aloof from the Indian market so far. But now, the German audio company has announced that the Momentum True Wireless 4 are set to launch in the country soon.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launch date, price

According to Sennheiser, the Momentum True Wireless 4 will be launched in India on April 24. The TWS earbuds are a successor to the Momentum True Wireless 3, which launched in India in 2022.

When it comes to pricing, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is expected to be priced similarly to its US counterpart. In the US, the Momentum True Wireless 4 is priced at $299, which roughly amounts to Rs. 25000, which is expected to be the price in India as well. If it turns out to be true, then Momentum True Wireless 4 would have the same price as its predecessor. The Momentum True Wireless 3 launched in India at Rs. 24990 but was available at an introductory price of Rs. 21990 for a short while.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 features

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is expected to carry the same specs and features as its US counterpart. This means the TWS earbuds will feature Sennheiser Signature Sound which has become the company's staple audio feature in its premium offerings. It will have TrueResponse dynamic 7mm drivers. The earbuds will also come with Hybrid Adaptive ANC and will be Bluetooth v5.4 compatible.

Announced at CES 2024, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is confirmed to get future-proof features like Auracast and LE Audio. The earbuds promise up to 30 hours of playtime and offer charging via USB Type-C, as well as Qi wireless charging.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 15:31 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets