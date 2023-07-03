Home Wearables News Next AirPods Pro to track your health, act as hearing aid, check body temperature

Next AirPods Pro to track your health, act as hearing aid, check body temperature

Apple’s next-generation AirPods Pro are set to get multiple health features and they could even act as a hearing aid.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 11:29 IST
iPhone user? Reduce exposure to loud noise while using AirPods with THIS trick
AirPods Max
1/6 Nobody enjoys loud environmental noise while listening to their favorite songs or podcasts while on-the-go. But sometimes, that’s just the situation. But, if you are an iPhone user and own a pair of AirPods (any generation) or an AirPods Max headphone, then you can easily navigate through this issue. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 There are two modes in your AirPods. The first is transparency mode which lets you listen in to the ambient noises. This is handy in case you need to pay attention to what’s going around you. The other is Active Noise Cancellation which is helpful when you want to not listen to anything happening around you. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/6 All you need to do is to go to Settings on your iPhone and then move through Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations. Turn Headphone Accomodations on. Once turned on, you can seamlessly navigate between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 To turn on Transparency mode using your iPhone, tap Transparency Mode, turn on Custom Transparency Mode, then turn on Ambient Noise Reduction. To turn on Active Noise Cancellation mode, go to Noise control and switch on Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 You can also toggle these controls directly through your audio device. When you're wearing both AirPods, press and hold the force sensor on either AirPod to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. You can customize which modes to switch between (Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and Off) in Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 You can do the same using your Apple Watch. Simply tap the AirPlay icon while playing music through your watch. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparency or Off to control between the settings.   (Pexels)
AirPods Pro
View all Images
Apart from health tracking features, the next iteration of AirPods Pro could get a USB Type-C port. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Arguably, Apple AirPods are the most popular wireless earbuds of all time, with Apple generating $12.1 billion from sales alone in 2021. However, due to their open-ear design, the AirPods lack any sort of noise cancellation, and this is where the AirPods Pro come in. First announced in 2019, the AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design with ear tips to create a seal. Due to this, the AirPods Pro also get features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, and Spatial Audio. Last year, Apple introduced the 2nd iteration of the AirPods Pro and although they don't have big features, the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are an improvement over its predecessor.

However, it seems like Apple might be planning to bring revolutionary features to its next AirPods Pro and it could directly track your health.

Next AirPods Pro - a hearing aid?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce several health-related features with its next iteration of AirPods Pro. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that the next AirPods Pro could come with a feature that checks if the user suffers from hearing loss. Apple already has an audiogram feature that allows users to tune earphones according to their hearing, albeit via third-party apps. It is expected that Apple could integrate this into its operating system if it plans to position AirPods Pro as a hearing aid.

Temperature sensor

The next AirPods Pro could also have a sensor that would allow you to check your body temperature via your ear canal which would allow more accurate temperature tracking to let the wearer know if they are sick. These features could be supported by the upcoming iOS 17 update which was announced at Apple's WWDC 2023.

Moreover, Gurman also claimed that the next AirPods Pro could come with a USB Type-C charging port instead of its proprietary lightning port. According to reports, Apple is already planning to shift its iPhones to USB Type-C in accordance with the EU legislation, and AirPods Pro could get the same treatment.

Possible launch date

While these features might get you excited about the next AirPods Pro, you shouldn't expect them to come out anytime soon. Gurman claims that the next AirPods are “several months or even years away,” although a newer version with USB Type-C could arrive soon. This corroborates a previous report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who claimed that AirPods with USB Type-C could come out later this year.

It is important to note that there is no certainty if it would be the next generation of AirPods or if Apple would simply introduce a new case with the new USB Type-C port.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 11:04 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets