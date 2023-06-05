What you can do with the Apple XR headset: Fun to productivity, know it all

Let us start from the beginning. When a user turns on the headset, they'll be able to sync their existing Apple account data from an iPhone or download it from iCloud, Bloomberg reveals.

The device will feature an iPad-like home screen of icons and widgets and users will be able to operate multiple apps at once in space, Bloomberg added.

The XR headset will keep you within the Apple ecosystem. It will feature many of the same apps as the iPad and iPhone.

These include Books, Camera, Contacts, FaceTime, Files, Freeform, Home, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Safari, Stocks, TV and Weather.

Of course, there are new things too. A new Wellness app with a focus on meditation and a sports watching portal are also coming.

A Fitness workout app may also get to see the light of day.

The headset will also run the existing third-party iPad apps from the App Store.

Fun apart, for productivity, the device will have advanced videoconferencing and virtual meeting rooms with realistic avatars, ideally making users feel like they're interacting in the same place.

It will have new collaboration tools via the Freeform app that let users work on virtual whiteboards and go over material together, reveals Bloomberg.