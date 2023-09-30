Icon
Home Wearables News With the new Ray-Ban glasses, Meta just created stuff of science fiction

With the new Ray-Ban glasses, Meta just created stuff of science fiction

Meta and Ray-Ban's new smart glasses let you share videos and photos with ease. Read on to know more about these futuristic glasses.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 30 2023, 11:57 IST
The Meta smart glasses are priced starting at $299 and will be available for purchase from October 17 in select countries. (REUTERS)

The future is here! Just imagine glasses that let you share videos on Facebook and Instagram without even touching your phone! Well, that's exactly what Meta, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has done in partnership with Ray-Ban. They've just introduced the Meta Smart Glasses, and they're like something out of a science fiction movie. These glasses are here to make your life more exciting and connected.

The Meta Smart Glasses are like no other glasses you have seen before. They come with a 12-megapixel camera and a special LED light. With these glasses, you can livestream videos to your Facebook and Instagram accounts without using your hands.

These glasses are a step up from Ray-Ban's earlier smart glasses called Ray-Ban Stories, which were released in September 2021. However, one thing to keep in mind is that the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses don't have fancy augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) displays.

What Makes These Glasses Special?

On each side of the frame, you will find a 12-megapixel camera and a LED light. This camera lets you take high-resolution photos and record 1080p videos up to 60 seconds long. You can easily share these photos and videos with your friends using the Meta View app.

But the most amazing thing is that you can livestream what you are seeing in real-time. It's like your friends are right there with you! You can even use voice commands like "Hey Meta" to do things without touching anything.

Even though these glasses don't have a screen, they have speakers near your ears. They are supposed to sound better than the older Ray-Ban Stories glasses, with louder audio, deeper bass, and clearer sound.

Under the hood, these glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform SoC coupled with 32GB of storage. They are sleek and stylish, and Meta says they can last up to four hours on a single charge. Plus, you get an extra 32 hours with the charging case. Charging them fully takes about 75 minutes. These glasses are also designed to handle a bit of water with their IPX4 rating.

How Much Do They Cost and Where Can You Get Them?

The starting price for the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with regular lenses is $299. If you want Polarized lenses, it's $329, and if you fancy transition lenses, it's $379. There are also 150 different frame and lens design combinations to choose from, so you can make them uniquely yours.

If you are excited to get your hands on a pair, you can pre-order them in 15 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and some European countries. The glasses will be available for purchase starting from October 17 in these regions. Unfortunately, Meta has not announced when they will be available in India yet.

So, if you have ever wanted glasses that can capture your adventures and share them with your friends, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses might just be your dream come true. They bring the future right to your face.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 11:57 IST
