 Xolo A600 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO A600

    XOLO A600

    XOLO A600 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 8,199 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1900 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO A600 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO A600 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo A600 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • 1900 mAh
    • Up to 366 Hours(3G) / Up to 650 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 136 mm
    • 67 mm
    • 9 mm
    • White
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 245 ppi
    • 61.23 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    General
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • October 29, 2013 (Official)
    • XOLO A600
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • USB 2.0, microUSB
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB 2.0, microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572W
    • 512 MB
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo A600 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo A600 in India?

    Xolo A600 price in India at 6,640 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572W; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo A600?

    How many colors are available in Xolo A600?

    How long does the Xolo A600 last?

    What is the Xolo A600 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo A600 Waterproof?

    View More

    Xolo A600