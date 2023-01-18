Xolo One Hd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Xolo One Hd in India?
Xolo One Hd price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.