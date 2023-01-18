 Xolo One Hd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO One HD

    XOLO One HD is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,777 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO One HD from HT Tech. Buy XOLO One HD now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo One Hd Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 182 Hours(3G) / Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 182 Hours(3G) / Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 2300 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • BSI Sensor
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 72.6 mm
    • 143 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    • 150 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 66.23 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOLO
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • January 11, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    • One HD
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.22 W/kg, Body: 0.48 W/kg
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6580M
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Xolo One Hd FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo One Hd in India?

    Xolo One Hd price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo One Hd?

    How many colors are available in Xolo One Hd?

    How long does the Xolo One Hd last?

    What is the Xolo One Hd Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo One Hd Waterproof?

    View More

    Xolo One Hd