 Zopo Color M5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Zopo Mobile Zopo Color M5

    Zopo Color M5

    Zopo Color M5 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Color M5 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Color M5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30662/heroimage/zopo-color-m5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30662/images/Design/zopo-color-m5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2100 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2100 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zopo Color M5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 2100 mAh
    Battery
    • 2100 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 71.9 mm
    • Matte White, Caribbean Blue, Indigo,Charcoal Black
    • 142 grams
    • 143.7 mm
    • 9.7 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 66.55 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 196 ppi
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • Zopo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • May 3, 2017 (Official)
    • Color M5
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • No
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Zopo Color M5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Zopo Color M5 in India?

    Zopo Color M5 price in India at 3,780 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zopo Color M5?

    How many colors are available in Zopo Color M5?

    What is the Zopo Color M5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Zopo Color M5 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Zopo Color M5